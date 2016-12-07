Preview: Creighton at Nebraska

Creighton coach Greg McDermott likes to joke that his longtime friend, Nebraska coach Tim Miles, cannot beat him on the golf course, and it turns out their rivalry on the basketball court hasn't been much different. The 10th-ranked Bluejays eye their sixth consecutive win in the in-state series Wednesday when they travel about an hour west on Interstate 80 to face the Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

"I can only hope the game Wednesday would be as easy as the Ryder Cup match between our two staffs this summer. I don't think they were mathematically eliminated after the first day, but it was close," said McDermott, who is 12-0 all-time against Miles, including a win in each of the four meetings since the latter took over Nebraska in 2012. The Bluejays continued their best start in 13 years Saturday with an 82-70 home victory over Akron and bring the fifth-highest scoring team in Division I (90.8 points) to Lincoln, looking for their 15th win in their last 18 games in this annual rivalry. The Cornhuskers are in the midst of one of the most challenging stretches in school history with a visit to No. 3 Kansas on the horizon Saturday and an 11-point loss in California to No. 2 UCLA over Thanksgiving weekend in their rear view mirror. Nebraska snapped a three-game slide with Saturday's 73-61 victory over South Dakota.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT CREIGHTON (8-0): Junior Marcus Foster (team-high 19.4 points) and senior Maurice Watson Jr. (12 points, nine assists per game - second in Division I) comprise one of the nation's best backcourts; Foster scored a season-high 29 points against the Zips, while Watson set a CenturyLink Center record with 13 assists to go with his 14 points. Freshman forward Justin Patton (12.8 points, 6.8 rebounds) ranks third in the country in field-goal percentage and is 22-for-25 from the field - including 2-for-2 beyond the arc - over his last three outings. Fellow Omaha product Khyri Thomas (13.8 points, team-high 1.8 steals), who is the Bluejays' second-leading scorer, ranks second in the Big East in 3-point percentage (54.2) and sixth in field-goal percentage (60.9).

ABOUT NEBRASKA (5-3): Leading scorer Tai Webster (16.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.1 steals) set a career high in assists for the second time in four games with nine against the Coyotes and is one of only two Big Ten players averaging 15 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal. Glynn Watson Jr. ranks second on the team in scoring (13.8) and assists (3.1), and the sophomore guard leads the conference in steals (2.4), including at least four in three of his last five outings. Sophomore forwards Michael Jacobson (6.1 points, six rebounds per game) and Jack McVeigh (8.9, 4.4) each came alive versus South Dakota, as the former posted his first career double-double with 11 points and 10 boards, while the latter poured in 16 points.

TIP-INS

1. McDermott can become the third coach in school history to reach 150 wins at Creighton with a victory Wednesday.

2. Nebraska, which ranks fourth in the Big Ten in scoring defense (62.5), has held each of its last four opponents to more than 14 points below their season average.

3. The Bluejays have won 10 of their last 11 contests against Big Ten opposition, including nine double-digit victories. Creighton defeated No. 17 Wisconsin 79-67 on Nov. 15.

PREDICTION: Creighton 86, Nebraska 76