Creighton 65, Nebraska 55: Austin Chatman scored 19 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had six assists to lead the visiting Bluejays.

Isaiah Zierden scored 13 points, all in the second half, and Ricky Kreklow added nine points for Creighton (7-2), which has won seven straight games against Big Ten opponents. Will Artino finished with eight points and six rebounds as the Bluejays won for the 13th time in the last 16 regular-season matchups with the Cornhuskers.

Terran Petteway scored a game-high 21 points but was just 8-of-20 from the floor for Nebraska (5-2), which shot 37.7 percent from the floor, including 6-of-23 from 3-point range. David Rivers finished with nine points and eight rebounds for the Huskers, who had a 11-game home win streak snapped.

Nebraska, which fell behind 38-8 in a 82-67 loss to the Bluejays last season, bolted to a 15-7 lead in a little over eight minutes with Petteway scoring 11 points, including three 3-pointers. Creighton used a 13-2 run, capped by a 3-pointer by Kreklow, to take 27-26 lead before Petteway hit a jumper just before the halftime buzzer to put the Huskers back in front 28-27.

Nebraska led by as many as five points early in the second half after a layup by Shavon Shields, but Zierden scored eight straight points, including a pair of 3-pointers, over a three-minute stretch to put Creighton ahead 54-49 with a little over four minutes to go. Nebraska got as close as 56-53 after a Petteway 3-pointer but the Bluejays closed the game out with a 9-2 run.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Petteway, the reigning Big Ten scoring champ, has scored 20 or more points five times this season. ... Creighton finished with a 30-8 edge in bench points. ... The Bluejays connected on 10-of-23 3-pointers (43.5 percent).