Preview: Creighton at North Texas

Creightonlooks to put together some momentum heading into the holiday breakwhen it travels to face North Texas in its non-conference finalebefore moving into Big East play. The Bluejays have been up and downover the past month, going 4-3 over their last seven games after a5-0 start. North Texas is coming off a home win on Wednesday thatsnapped a three-game losing skid.

TheBluejays are averaging 73.3 points but have only two double-figurescorers -- Austin Chatman (14.3) and Isaiah Zierden (12.3). Creighton has been tough defensively, like most Greg McDermott-coached teams are, giving up 64.8 points a game and allowing teams to shoot42.3 percent from the field. North Texas is going to need a big gamefrom leading scorer Jordan Williams, who is averaging 14.3 points but shooting just 39.6 percent from the field.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, FSN

ABOUT CREIGHTON (9-3): McDermottmade a few minor changes to the Bluejays’ rotation of big men againstTexas-Pan American, with Geoffrey Groselle, Will Artino and ZachHanson rotating in but at different times than usual. Groselle wasthe first big man off the bench rather than Artino, and it might staythat way with how well all three played in the 75-60 victory. “It‘skind of how they’ve practiced,” McDermott told the OmahaWorld-Herald. “I think that’s how we have to roll with it. And thenit’s whoever is playing well.”

ABOUT NORTH TEXAS (5-4): With awin over Langston, the Mean Green got back to their winning ways, butcoach Tony Benford wasn’t particularly happy with the defense asLangston shot 46.9 percent from the field in the second half to makethings close. Benford is looking for more focus on the defensive end going forward. “I was pleased to see a great effort from some of our guys onoffense,” Benford told reporters. “Defensively, we had too many breakdownsin our zone.”

TIP-INS

1. Zierden leads the Big Eastwith 33 made 3-pointers and ranks in the top 40 nationally in 3-pointpercentage (.458).

2. North Texas freshman F JeremyCombs leads Conference USA in field-goal shooting percentage (63.8).

3. Starting fast is good for theBluejays, who have won 50 straight games under McDermott when scoring40 or more points in the first half.

PREDICTION: Creighton 74, NorthTexas 61