North Texas 62, Creighton 58:Colin Voss had 16 points and eight rebounds as the Mean Green heldoff a furious comeback by the visiting Bluejays for a close victory.

Jordan Williams scored 13 pointsand grabbed seven boards for North Texas (6-4), which shot 54.5percent from 3-point range. DeAndre Harris had nine points, hitting3-of-3 from beyond the arc, while Maurice Aniefiok chipped in witheight points.

Toby Hegner had 13 points to leadCreighton (9-4), which shot just 34.4 percent from the field,including 25.6 percent from 3-point range. Isaiah Zierden added 12points — all on 3-pointers — while Geoffrey Groselle added 10points.

The Mean Green used some soliddefense to open up a lead in the first half, holding Creightonwithout a point for more than six minutes to build a nine-point lead.The advantage went to as much as 19 on Harris’ 3-pointer with 18seconds to go in the half, though Austin Chatman made a jumper to cutit to 17 at the break.

North Texas was still comfortablyahead by 27 with 15:28 to go when it went cold, going nearly sixminutes without a point and scoring just six points over the next 14minutes as Creighton cut it to two with 1:19 to go on Zierden‘s3-pointer. But T.J. Taylor hit six free throws to push the lead backto seven before Chatman’s last-second 3-pointer set the final score.

GAMENOTEBOOK: Chatman came in leading Creighton in scoring at 14.3 pointsa game, but he was 4-of-14 from the field — including 1-of-7 from 3— to finish with nine points. … The Mean Green won the boardbattle, 41-34. … North Texas won despite committing 17 turnovers.