Preview: Creighton at Oklahoma

Oklahoma has won sevenstraight games and has climbed to No. 3 in this week’s coaches pollafter clobbering then-No. 9 Villanova last week. The Sooners and theirhigh-octane offense on Saturday will host a Creighton squad that boasts abalanced attack with five players who score in double figures.

Oklahoma is one ofeight Division I teams (Iowa State, Little Rock, Michigan State, Purdue, SMU,South Carolina, Xavier) who have yet to lose this season. They are the No.1-ranked 3-point shooting team in the nation at .487. On defense, Oklahomaranks third nationally in opponents’ field-goal percentage, holding teams to 34percent shooting from the field and 24 percent from 3-point range. The Bluejayswill test the Sooners’ defense with their own efficient offense that averages85.5 points per game.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT CREIGHTON (7-3):Two vital cogs in the Bluejays’ rotation will be playing hurt -- if they playat all -- as Cole Huff (11 points per game) and Geoffrey Groselle (10.7 ppg and7.0 rebounds per game) are battling shoulder and ankle injuries, respectively,that limited their playing time the past two games. Picking up the slack hasbeen Isaiah Zierden, who leads the team in scoring at 12.0 ppg., and MauriceWatson Jr. who averages 11.7 ppg. and leads the team in assists at 6.2 pergame. For a team that makes more than 50 percent of its field-goal attempts,the Bluejays’ surprisingly struggle at the free-throw line, making only 64.6percent of their shots.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (7-0):The Sooners are led on offense by Buddy Hield, who ranks 12th in the nation at22.1 points per game and 14th in 3-point field-goal percentage at .500. Hieldgets plenty of help from Isaiah Cousins (14.3 ppg.), Jordan Woodard (13.0 ppg.)and Ryan Spangler (12.4 ppg. and 9.3 rebounds per game). Coach Lon Krugercredits the Sooners’ superb all-around play (they’re ranked second nationallyin rebounding and allow only 66 points per game) on hard work and experience,saying “This group has put in the time.”

TIP-INS

1. Hield has made 90percent of his free throws (36-of-40), which ranks second on the team behindJordan Woodard, who has made 93.3 percent (15-17).

2. Zierden rebounded froman 0-for-7 effort in loss to Loyola to make 10-of-14 shots from the field,including 7-of-11 3-point attempts, in the victories over Nebraska and IUPUI.

3. Five of Oklahoma’s winshave been by 20 points or more and the Sooners are fourth in the nation inscoring margin at plus-24.9

PREDICTION: Oklahoma89, Creighton 76