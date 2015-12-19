FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No. 3 Oklahoma 87, Creighton 74
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 19, 2015 / 9:24 PM / 2 years ago

No. 3 Oklahoma 87, Creighton 74

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 3 Oklahoma 87, Creighton 74

NORMAN, Okla. -- Buddy Hield scored a career-high 33 points to lead the No. 3 Sooners to a 87-74 win over Creighton on Saturday afternoon at Lloyd Noble Center.

The Sooners (8-0) had cruised through much of their non-conference, not trailing in the second half since their season opener at Memphis.

Related Coverage

But the Bluejays pushed the Sooners plenty, clawing back from a 14-point first-half deficit to within one with just more than nine minutes remaining.

It was Hield’s nine consecutive points during a stretch that lasted about a minute and a half that put the game away. He did it at the free-throw line, with a strip-and-score steal and finally on a contested 3-pointer with 3:16 remaining. Hield was 12 of 22 from the floor with three 3-pointers.

Jordan Woodard added 15 points and Isaiah Cousins 10 for Oklahoma. Spangler had a season-high 15 rebounds.

Khadeem Lattin had a career-high six blocks.

Maurice Watson Jr. led Creighton (7-4) with 19 points.

A year ago at Creighton, the Sooners blew an 18-point second-half lead early in the season and it looked like a similar result could play out as the Bluejays chipped away in the second half.

Creighton had a chance to take the lead after Spangler turned the ball over with about 9:30 remaining. But on the other end, Spangler stripped Geoffrey Groselle of the ball, Hield converted on the other end and the Sooners started to pull away once again.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.