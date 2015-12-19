No. 3 Oklahoma 87, Creighton 74

NORMAN, Okla. -- Buddy Hield scored a career-high 33 points to lead the No. 3 Sooners to a 87-74 win over Creighton on Saturday afternoon at Lloyd Noble Center.

The Sooners (8-0) had cruised through much of their non-conference, not trailing in the second half since their season opener at Memphis.

But the Bluejays pushed the Sooners plenty, clawing back from a 14-point first-half deficit to within one with just more than nine minutes remaining.

It was Hield’s nine consecutive points during a stretch that lasted about a minute and a half that put the game away. He did it at the free-throw line, with a strip-and-score steal and finally on a contested 3-pointer with 3:16 remaining. Hield was 12 of 22 from the floor with three 3-pointers.

Jordan Woodard added 15 points and Isaiah Cousins 10 for Oklahoma. Spangler had a season-high 15 rebounds.

Khadeem Lattin had a career-high six blocks.

Maurice Watson Jr. led Creighton (7-4) with 19 points.

A year ago at Creighton, the Sooners blew an 18-point second-half lead early in the season and it looked like a similar result could play out as the Bluejays chipped away in the second half.

Creighton had a chance to take the lead after Spangler turned the ball over with about 9:30 remaining. But on the other end, Spangler stripped Geoffrey Groselle of the ball, Hield converted on the other end and the Sooners started to pull away once again.