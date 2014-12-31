Preview: Creighton at Providence

Creighton and Providence had their ups and downs during nonconference play and they’ll try to start their Big East campaigns on the right foot when they meet Wednesday at Providence. The Bluejays beat No. 21 Oklahoma early in the season but losses such as their last game against North Texas has kept them out of the top 25. Providence slipped into the coaches’ poll at No. 25 the last week of November, but then lost three straight, the most brutal a 10-point setback to Brown.

The Friars have bounced back to win four in a row, most recently a 14-point victory against a Miami team that came in 9-2 with wins against then-No. 9 Florida and then-No. 25 Illinois, which helped knock both out of the poll. LaDontae Henton has regrouped after a poor showing against top-ranked Kentucky seemed to carry over to three more sub-par performances, combining for 52 points in the last two games to raise his scoring average back to 20 a game. Creighton leading scorer Austin Chatman averages 13.9 points, but scored at least 19 in five straight games before finishing with nine against North Texas.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1.

ABOUT CREIGHTON (9-4): Creighton overcame a 17-point deficit but came up short in its comeback against North Texas. Toby Hegner, a 6-9 forward for the Bluejays, has put together two consecutive solid games of 16 and 13 points and will look for three straight in double figures for the first time this season. Isaiah Zierden is the 3-point specialist for Creighton, shooting 44 percent from beyond the arc and gaining confidence with each game, putting up a season-high 12 against North Texas.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (10-3): Kris Dunn has been on fire for the Friars the last six games, averaging 18 points in that span to boost his scoring average to 13.3. The 6-3 point guard has also reached double digits in assists the last two games and even comes in tied for second on the team in rebounding at 5.2. Tyler Harris gives Providence some instant offense off the bench as he’s third on the team in scoring at 12.2 points a game.

TIP-INS

1. Providence’s top four rebounders average between five and 5.3 rebounds a game.

2. Dunn came into Tuesday tied for seventh in the nation in assists (seven per game) and eighth in steals (2.92).

3. Six different players have led Creighton in scoring this season.

PREDICTION: Creighton 74, Providence 68