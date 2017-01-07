Preview: Creighton at Providence

Justin Patton may have opened the season as a bit of an afterthought considering Creighton’s stellar backcourt, but he has served notice to the rest of the Big East that he is every bit as dangerous. Coming off his most explosive offensive effort of the season, the 7-0 freshman hopes for an encore performance Saturday when the 10th-ranked Bluejays attempt to remain undefeated away from home when they visit Providence.

Patton tallied 12.3 points on 76.2-percent shooting and six rebounds as Creighton won all 12 of its non-conference games, routinely benefiting from the opportunities provided to him by guards Marcus Foster - the fourth-leading scorer in the Big East - and Maurice Watson Jr., who leads Division I with 8.8 assists per game. The rookie big man has taken it to another level in three conference outings, however, averaging 20 points on 71.8 percent from the field to go along with 8.7 boards after erupting for a season-high 25 points and nine rebounds in Wednesday’s 85-72 win at St. John‘s. “He reminds me of Marcus Camby. (He has) great hands and even (hit a 3-pointer). Especially tonight, he looked All-NBA,” Red Storm coach and Naismith Hall of Famer Chris Mullin said. The Friars haven’t enjoyed much success against ranked opponents yet this season (1-3), but they were able to stop a three-game skid and improve to 10-0 at home this season following Wednesday’s 76-70 win over Georgetown.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT CREIGHTON (14-1, 2-1 Big East): Patton (13.9 points, team-high 6.5 rebounds) joined Doug McDermott as the only Bluejay under seventh-year coach Greg McDermott to amass at least 25 points, nine rebounds and four assists in the same game and ranks third in Division I in field-goal percentage at 74.8. Foster (18.7 points), Watson (13.3) and Khryi Thomas (12.4) are the other Creighton players averaging at least 10 points per game for one of the nation’s top offenses - ranked 10th in scoring (88.1) and tied for first in field-goal percentage (53.6). Creighton’s 52 points in the paint Wednesday were its most in a conference game since 2004-05; the Bluejays have outscored its opponents down low 612-452 and finished with fewer points in the paint only once this season.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (11-5, 1-2): Junior forward Rodney Bullock (team-high marks of 17.9 points and 6.5 rebounds) averaged 21.3 points on 50-percent shooting over the first 10 games of the season, but he is scoring only 12.2 points per game on 32.9 percent from the field over his last six. Junior guard Kyron Cartwright (10 points per game) has picked up the slack over the last two contests by averaging 20.5 points, and he ranks fifth in the country with 7.1 assists. Emmitt Holt (13.2 points, 5.9 rebounds) and Jalen Lindsey (10.3 points) are the Friars’ other double-digit scorers and each made their presence felt versus the Hoyas; the former finished with 17 points after totaling 10 over his previous two games, while the latter poured in a career-high 19.

TIP-INS

1. Providence has won six of the seven meetings since the Bluejays joined the Big East, including the last five.

2. Bullock, who was the Friars’ third-leading scorer last year, went 1-for-9 from the field and totaled three points in two games against Creighton in 2015-16.

3. With 39 dunks through 15 games, Patton is on pace to finish with more than 80 by the end of the regular season. As a team last year, the Bluejays had 58 in 35 contests (including four postseason games).

PREDICTION: Creighton 79, Providence 70