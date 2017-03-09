In a conference featuring the defending nationalchampion and seven 19-win-plus teams among its 10 members, no one is hotterthan Providence, which brings a six-game win streak into the Big Easttournament. The third-seeded Friars will try to pad their roll Thursday nightwhen they take on sixth-seeded Creighton in the quarterfinals at New York’sfamed Madison Square Garden.

Following a Feb. 8 road loss at Seton Hall,Providence had dropped four of five and was languishing with a 4-8 Big Eastrecord. But the Friars have not lost since, including wins over Butler (71-65),Xavier (75-63) and Creighton (68-66), and bring much momentum to the Big Apple.“We’re playing well,” Providence coach Ed Cooley told the mediafollowing his team’s 86-75 regular season-ending win over St. John’s onSaturday. “... It’s a credit to the team’s toughness and buying into roles overthe last month. Five of our top eight guys are in their first year with us soit took some time to build that synergy and chemistry, but I couldn’t be moreproud of this group.” Creighton, meanwhile, opened the season 18-1 but entersthe postseason coming off three losses in its final four regular-seasoncontests – a stretch beginning with the two-point home loss to the Friars onFeb. 22.

TV: 9:30 p.m ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT CREIGHTON (23-8): The Bluejayshave gone 5-7 since that record-setting start (and guard Maurice Watson Jr.’sseason-ending injury), and they wound up settling for sixth after all thetiebreakers were sorted out even though they tied for the third-best conferencerecord at 10-8. Junior guard Marcus Foster, a first-team All-Big Eastselection, leads the team in scoring at 18.5 points per outing while 7-footfreshman Justin Patton earned second-team all-conference recognition averaging13.1 points and a team-high 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks. Guard Khyri Thomas (12.5points) is the only other active player averaging double digits, but thesophomore is more renowned for his play on the other end of the court as heshared Big East Defensive Player of the Year honors with Villanova’s Jason Hartand Mikal Bridges.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (20-11): The Friars have roundedout quite nicely after losing NBA draft picks Kris Dunn and Ben Bentil in theoffseason with forwards Rodney Bullock (16.1 points) and Emmitt Holt (12.3) andguards Kyron Cartwright (11.3) and Jalen Lindsey (10.3) all averaging doublefigures. Bullock and Cartwright were second-team All-Big East selections, andthe latter also was named the conference’s most improved player after leadingthe league in assists (6.8). Bullock and Holt are the Friars’ top rebounders at6.4 and 5.2 per game, respectively.

TIP-INS

1. The teams each won on the other’s home floorthis season, but Providence holds a 13-6 series advantage, including a 7-2 marksince Creighton joined the Big East in 2013.

2. The two teams met in the 2014 Big Eastchampionship game with the Friars prevailing 65-58 to win their second tourneytitle in the league.

3. The Bluejays are the Big East’shighest-scoring team at 83.5 points per contest and rank third nationally infield-goal percentage at 51.2.

PREDICTION: Creighton 73, Providence 70