Providence 65, Creighton 53: LaDontae Henton scored 35 points as the Friars ran over the visiting Bluejays in the Big East opener for both teams.

Henton, a 6-6 senior forward, shot 12-for-21 from the floor, including 3-for-7 from 3-point range, and grabbed eight rebounds for Providence (11-3, 1-0), which won its fifth straight. The next-highest scorer for the Friars was Jalen Lindsey with eight points.

Creighton 7-foot center Geoffrey Groselle scored 14 points, one off his career high, and Austin Chatman added 11 points for Creighton (9-5, 0-1). Toby Hegner and James Milliken contributed six points apiece for the Bluejays.

Providence scored the game’s first eight points but Creighton moved ahead by two with 4:35 left in the first half on Groselle’s dunk off an assist from Chatman. The Friars came back with a 7-0 run, however, and took a 32-28 lead into the break.

Kris Dunn’s steal and ensuing slam dunk stretched Providence’s lead to 38-28 and Henton finished off the 8-0 run to start the second half with a pair of free throws to give the Friars their biggest lead at 40-28. The Bluejays crept back within five with 12:22 left but Henton came right back with a 3-pointer to spark a 12-0 run and Creighton couldn’t get back within single digits.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Chatman and Isaiah Zierden, the only two players who came in averaging double figures in scoring for Creighton, were a combined 4-for-17 from the field with 14 points. … Providence owned a 29-5 edge in bench scoring. … Dunn, who came into Wednesday tied for seventh in the nation in assists (seven per game) and ninth in steals (2.92), finished with six points, eight rebounds, 12 assists and two steals.