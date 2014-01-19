Providence knocks off Creighton

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- The fourth time turned out to be the charm for the Providence Friars.

After going 0-3 against Top 25 opponents heading into Saturday night’s game, the Friars never trailed and rolled to an 81-66 Big East victory over the No. 20 Creighton Bluejays.

“That’s the greatness of the Big East -- it gives you an opportunity to play ranked teams and that’s what it’s about,” Providence coach Ed Cooley said after his team handed conference newcomer Creighton its first league loss. “ ... I‘m proud of our players because winning is really really hard, especially when you play a ranked team.”

The loss, which ended a 10-game Creighton winning streak, dropped the Bluejays to 15-3 and 5-1. It was also the first true road loss for Creighton, which was shooting for the program’s first 5-0 road start since 1942-43.

“I think they have one of the best of not THE best college player (Doug McDermott), but you know what -- when you come to the Dunk (Dunkin Donuts Center) strange things happen,” said Cooley, who credited the boisterous home crowd after the “great team win.”

Related Coverage Preview: Creighton at Providence

The crowd chanted “over-rated” late in the game.

McDermott, under the weather with stomach trouble but able to play and not offering excuses later, had 21 points and seven rebounds but was never really a factor. His team, which had drained 55 3-pointers in five Big East games, was 4-for-19 from behind the arc and McDermott 0-for-2.

McDermott, who came in as the No. 2 scorer in the nation at 25.2 points per game, and his teammates have noticed the difference between their old conference, the Missouri Valley, and the Big East.

“The difference between a Big East player and a Missouri Valley player is I feel they’re a lot more athletic and they have more length,” he said. “When you add those two together, it makes a tough matchup every single night. So you gotta give them a lot of credit -- they were more physical than us. We kind of got punched in the face and we never really stepped back up.”

Providence (13-5, 3-2) had previously lost to No. 3 Kentucky, No. 11 Villanova and No. 22 Massachusetts but cruised to its third straight win.

The Friars, up by seven at the half, exploded out of the second-half gate with an 18-5 run to go up by 20 with 13:51 left in the game. Creighton made a bit of a late move but could get no closer than nine.

Guard Bryce Cotton, who played all 40 minutes, and forward LaDontae Henton led the Friars with 23 and 19 points, respectively. Forward Kadeem Batts added 13 points and nine rebounds and all five starters reached double figures.

“It feels good,” Cotton, who also played all 50 minutes in Thursday night’s double-overtime win at St. John‘s, said of finally beating a ranked team. “Coming off of a three-game win streak now, it feels good to know we’re somewhat back on our mojo and we’re playing the team we know we can be.”

The Friars, who turned the ball over just five times to the Bluejays seven, scored the game’s first four points and grabbed a 9-3 lead through 3 1/2 minutes. They then also had a big start to the second half.

“They scored on eight of their first nine possessions to start the game and eight of their first nine possessions to start the second half and that’s something to really focus on,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said.

About the only thing that went wrong for the Friars came from Cotton at the foul line late. Providence came in leading the country at the line, but Cotton missed 3 of 4, including the front end of two 1-and-1s, and the team finished 18 of 25.

NOTES: Creighton F Doug McDermott has 2,665 career points and came in 25th on the NCAA list. ... Providence G Bryce Cotton started play leading the Big East in assists with 99 in 17 games and had six, to go along with two of the Friars’ impressive five-turnover total (Creighton had just seven). ... Providence opened a three-game homestand that continues against Butler on Tuesday night. Creighton visits No. 6 Villanova on Monday. ... Providence had played three overtime games in its last five before Saturday. ... PC coach Ed Cooley, on Cotton playing all 90 minutes in the last two games: “Everybody keeps asking me, ‘When is Bryce going to come out the game?’ The reply is, ‘Never.’ When he graduates, he’ll come out the game.” ... The teams meet again in the regular-season finale for both on March 8 in Omaha, Neb., before moving on to New York for the Big East Tournament. Creighton fans have reportedly already bought up a large chunk of the tickets.