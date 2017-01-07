Patton commands No. 10 Creighton past Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- Greg McDermott was happy to finally get the monkey off his back.

Creighton had never won in four previous games at the Dunkin Donuts Center dating to 1981 entering Saturday's matchup of Big East foes.

Justin Patton and Maurice Watson Jr. made sure that streak came to an end.

Patton scored 20 points and swatted a career high-tying three shots and Watson dished out a season-high 14 assists as the 10th-ranked Bluejays held off Providence 78-64.

"Things kind of fell to our favor today," said Creighton coach McDermott, whose team snapped a five-game skid against the Friars.

Marcus Foster added 17 points, topping the 15-point plateau for the 15th time in 16 games this season and Khyri Thomas added 16 for the Bluejays.

Watson also added 11 points to eclipse 1,500 for his career. It was his 14th game with 10 or more assists, and he has led the Bluejays in assists in 48 of their last 51 games.

"Guys knocked down some shots," Watson said. "We were really clicking from all cylinders on offense."

Creighton (15-1, 3,-1 Big East) has won two straight after an 80-70 loss against No. 1 Villanova on New Year's Eve.

The Bluejays had a little extra time to savor Saturday's win as a snowstorm prevented them from flying home until Sunday.

"I haven't enjoyed my stays here very much in the past, so I'm going to try to smile a little bit tonight," McDermott said.

Emmitt Holt scored 17 points and had a game-high seven rebounds to lead Providence (11-6, 1-3), which saw its 10-game home winning streak snapped and lost for the fourth time in five games after winning 10 of its first 12.

"I'm proud of the fight we had for 30 minutes, but unfortunately the game is played for 40 minutes," Friars coach Ed Cooley said.

Friars leading scorer Rodney Bullock finished with six points on 3-of-13 shooting.

"I had to make shots," Bullock said. "My team needed me and I don't think played well today."

Many of the Friars' problems began when starting point guard Kyron Cartwright aggravated a knee injury late in the first half.

Cartwright, who leads the Friars in assists, left with 5:33 remaining in the period and did not return. He was spotted on the bench wearing a knee wrap in the second half.

"Losing Kyron with offensive synergy and leadership (hurt us)," said Cooley, adding that Cartwright would be re-evaluated after the game.

Cartwright, who has dealt with persistent knee tendinitis, finished with one point and two assists in 12 minutes.

Creighton made 8 of 12 shots to open the second half and stretched its 39-33 halftime lead to nine with 9:19 remaining.

After leading by as many as 10 in the opening period, the Bluejays opened a 12-point advantage at 70-58 on Patton's layup with 6:18 to go and led by as many as 19 in the closing minutes.

"Defensively, I would grade us an F-minus," Cooley said.

The Friars were held to 36.4 percent shooting (12 of 33) in the second half.

The Bluejays opened the game on a 10-0 run and held Providence scoreless until Holt's second-chance put-back with 16:07 to play in the first.

Foster's jumper ran the lead back up to 10 at 17-7 with 13:13 on the clock, but Holt's layup on the other end sparked a game-tying 20-12 run.

Holt's reverse layup with 5:11 left tied it at 27. A vicious Patton slam broke a 31-all tie and the Bluejays ended the half on an 8-2 run.

Patton and Holt each had 12 first-half points and Foster added 10 as Creighton shot 54.8 percent (17 of 31) in the period.

NOTES: Providence owns a 12-6 advantage over Creighton in the all-time series. ... Bluejays senior G Maurice Watson led the nation in assists (8.8 per game) entering Saturday. Friars G Kyron Cartwright ranked third nationally (7.1). ... The Bluejays' offense ranked 10th in the country (88.1 points) and was second in field goal percentage (53.6 percent) coming in. ... Providence honored its 1992 baseball team at halftime. The team went 29-23, winning the school's first Big East title en route to the NCAA Tournament. ... Friars coach Ed Cooley earned his 100th victory with the program in a 70-66 win against Creighton on March 2, 2016. ... Creighton assistant coach Preston Murphy played college basketball at Rhode Island from 1995-99, scoring 1,218 points and helping lead the Rams to the Elite Eight in 1998. ... Providence visits DePaul on Tuesday. Creighton hosts No. 18 Butler on Wednesday.