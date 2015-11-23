Preview: Creighton vs. Rutgers

Rutgers and Creighton, two teams in search of some confidence, head to Las Vegas on Monday for the Men Who Speak Up semifinals. The Scarlet Knights barely survived winless Central Arkansas their last time out, while the Bluejays were humbled by Indiana in their most recent contest.

Rutgers received a career-high 25 points from Mike Williams and a career-high 23 from Deshawn Freeman against Central Arkansas, but needed to rally in the final four minutes just to escape with a victory. “The guys made up their mind, to come back and get it done,” coach Eddie Jordan told reporters. “Corey and especially Deshawn took a leadership role in that span right there.” Creighton missed 15 of its 18 3-pointers against Indiana and also struggled with free throws and turnovers in an 86-65 defeat. “I thought we took some ill-advised shots,” coach Greg McDermott told the media. “That’s not necessarily who we are. Our guys are trying to take it on their own shoulders instead of trusting our offense, and we were a little stagnant offensively.”

ABOUT RUTGERS (3-1): Williams averaged 6.3 points on 32 percent shooting as a freshman but has those averages up to 16 points and 48.9 percent so far in 2015-16. Freeman, a junior-college transfer, has filled up the stat sheet early on to the tune of 15 points, 5.8 rebounds, two blocks, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals. Williams has knocked down 40 percent of his 3-point attempts this season, but the rest of his teammates are a combined 6-of-29 from outside the arc.

ABOUT CREIGHTON (2-1): Prior to the loss to Indiana, Creighton had averaged 98 points in a pair of season-opening victories. Isaiah Zierden (14.3 points) and Maurice Watson Jr. (13.7) pace four players averaging double-figure points, although they do it with different styles. Zierden has attempted a team-high 23 3-pointers (making nine) while Watson has only taken two 3s (with zero makes) and generally scores by working his way into the paint.

TIP-INS

1. Creighton has made at least one 3-pointer in 716 straight games.

2. In its last eight November games following a loss, the Bluejays have gone 8-0 with an average margin of victory of 23.8 points.

3. The winner of this game will face the survivor of Clemson and Massachusetts in Wednesday’s title tilt.

PREDICTION: Rutgers 62, Creighton 61