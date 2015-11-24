Creighton 85, Rutgers 75

Forward Cole Huff scored 26 points as Creighton went on an early second-half run to defeat Rutgers 85-75 on Monday night in the Men Who Speak Up Main Event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Down 43-40 at intermission, the Bluejays tied the score on a 3-pointer by Maurice Watson Jr. just 30 seconds into the second half. Rutgers guard Mike Williams was off target on a 3-point attempt and Huff followed with a bomb from long range to put Creighton up for good.

The Bluejays (3-1) extended their lead to as many as 16 points with just under five minutes remaining.

The Scarlet Knights (2-2) looked like they were ready to take control midway through the first half when guard Corey Sanders sank a 3-point shot to give Rutgers a seven-point lead at 41-34. But Huff answered with a couple of buckets and Watson made a layup with two seconds left in the half for Creighton.

The Bluejays were 9 of 23 from beyond the arc and the Scarlet Knights connected on 6 of 16 attempts. Creighton also had a sizable advantage from the free-throw line, where they made 18 of 26. Rutgers went to the line 15 times and connected on 11 foul shots.

Sanders led the Scarlet Knights with 21 points. Guard Bishop Daniels chipped in with 17 off the bench and forward Deshawn Freeman contributed 14 points.

Watson joined Huff in double figures with 13 points and guard James Milliken came off the bench to add 10 points.