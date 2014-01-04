Preview: Creighton at Seton Hall

Creighton looks to extend its winning streak to seven games when it hits the road to face Seton Hall on Saturday. The Bluejays are coming off an impressive 67-49 victory in their inaugural Big East contest against Marquette and coach Greg McDermott was full of praise for his players. “Obviously, I‘m thrilled with my team and very proud of my team to stay in this fight,” he said. “We executed a plan that we thought would give us the best chance to win.”

Seton Hall opened up conference play with a thrilling double-overtime victory over Providence in a game that featured 16 lead changes. The Pirates are currently riding a three-game winning streak and have won six out of their last seven following an embarrassing loss to Fairleigh Dickinson on Dec. 1. Seton Hall has turned things around by putting up 80 points or more in four consecutive outings.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, FOX Sports 1

ABOUT CREIGHTON (11-2, 1-0 Big East): Doug McDermott ranks second nationally in scoring (24.3) and has made a school-record 41 straight free throws after going 2-for-2 against Marquette. The Bluejays are fourth in the country with 18.8 assists per game and have dished out 20 or more helpers in three of their last five outings. Creighton is one of the top 3-point shooting teams in the nation, making 43.1 percent from beyond the arc, and hoisted up a season-high 35 attempts versus the Golden Eagles on Tuesday.

ABOUT SETON HALL (10-4, 1-0): Brian Oliver scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead four players in double figures in the win over Providence. Eugene Teague led the Big East with six double-doubles this season before suffering a serious head injury during the second half of the victory over Lafayette on Dec. 27. Fuquan Edwin, who is averaging 12.5 points, is five steals short of equaling the school record of 260 held by Dan Callandrillo.

TIP-INS

1. Creighton has held nine of its first 13 opponents to under 40 percent shooting from the floor.

2. Seton Hall is 6-1 all time against the BlueJays and won the last meeting 81-69 in the 1991 NCAA tournament.

3. McDermott has scored 20 or more points in 11 of 13 games this season.

PREDICTION: Creighton 76, Seton Hall 71