Preview: Creighton at Seton Hall

The order of seeding for the Big East tournament could be on the line when Seton Hall attempts to end a six-game losing streak Saturday against visiting Creighton. Once upon a time, the Pirates were 12-2 and a likely shoe-in for an NCAA Tournament bid, but now they are just looking for any kind of win. The Pirates will once again be without leading scorer Sterling Gibbs, who was suspended for two games for a flagrant 2 foul in a 26-point loss to No. 6 Villanova on Feb. 16.

The Pirates won’t get any sympathy from Creighton, which has endured its own difficulties, particularly in the Big East, where they started 0-8. The Bluejays have been better of late, winning four of their last seven games, including a road win Tuesday at DePaul, which gave coach Greg McDermott his 400th victory. “I’ve been around a long time and have been fortunate to coach a lot of good players,” he told reporters.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network.

ABOUT CREIGHTON (13-15, 4-11 Big East): In their last four wins, the Bluejays have received contributions from a variety of players, including Toby Hegner, Rick Kreklow and James Milliken. One constant has been impressive shooting from beyond the arc, as they made 39 triples and connected on 42.9 percent of their attempts. Finishing the first half with a lead has also been crucial, given the fact the Bluejays are 10-3 this season and 98-13 under McDermott when they lead at intermission.

ABOUT SETON HALL (15-12, 5-10, Big East): The absence of Gibbs, who leads the team with 16.7 points and 3.7 assists per game, and sophomore Jared Sina, who left the team Feb. 11, has been a major factor in Seton Hall’s slide, which includes losses in nine of its last 11 games. This has forced Willard to rely on young players like freshman Isaiah Whitehead, who has been inconsistent despite averaging 14.1 points over the last seven games. “At one point we had four freshmen and a senior on the court and they had a lot of seniors that have played together for four years,” Seton Hall senior Brandon Mobley told the media. “It made a huge difference.”

TIP-INS

1. With the win earlier this season, the Pirates snapped a two-losing streak in the series, which they lead 7-3.

2. With the win over DePaul, McDermott improved to 400-248 in his career, which includes stints at Northern Iowa and Iowa State.

3. The loss to St. John’s ensured Seton Hall of its fifth straight losing season in the Big East and eighth in the past nine seasons.

PREDICTION: Creighton 70, Seton Hall 66