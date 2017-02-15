Preview: Creighton at Seton Hall

No. 22 Creighton may be finally finding its footing without dynamic point guard Maurice Watson Jr. Again lighting it up from the arc, the Bluejays seek a second straight win when they visit struggling DePaul on Wednesday night.

Watson (12.9 points per game, 8.5 assists), the nation's active leader with 801 career assists, tore the ACL in his left knee on Jan. 16 in a win at Xavier that pushed Creighton to 19-1. The Bluejays have gone 3-3 since but pounded DePaul 93-58 on Saturday - their largest margin of victory in a Big East road game in program history - after a two-point loss to Xavier and a tough road win at Butler. Creighton was leading the nation in 3-point shooting percentage (45.3 percent) when conference play began, but shot just 30 percent in its first nine games before knocking down 39-of-71 (54.9 percent) in its last three games. Seton Hall, struggling to find its identity despite returning four starters from its 2016 Big East Tournament championship team, had its two-game winning streak snapped Saturday at St. John’s.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT CREIGHTON (21-4, 8-4 Big East): Redshirt freshman center Justin Patton (13.6 points per game on 70 percent shooting - third in the nation through Monday), had 11 points and 11 rebounds against DePaul for his third double-double of the season - second most for a Creighton freshman since 1988-89 (Doug McDermott, 9 in 2010-11). Sophomore guard Khyri Thomas (12 points, 5.6 rebounds) has averaged 15 points, 5.5 rebounds and five assists per game over his last four games and joined Patton with 17 points in the Bluejays’ 89-75 win over Seton Hall on Dec. 28. Senior forward Cole Huff (9.2 points), who is shooting 18-of-37 from the arc in his last 10 games, also enjoys playing against the Pirates, scoring 35 in the Big East tournament last season and adding 13 in just 23 minutes in the first matchup this season.

ABOUT SETON HALL (15-9, 5-7): Junior center Angel Delgado (15.1 points, Big East-leading 13 rebounds per game), had 13 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high five assists, but 18 Pirates turnovers proved costly in the 78-70 loss to the Red Storm. Junior guard Khadeen Carrington (16.7 points per game) shot 50 percent from 3-point range in non-conference action but has converted just 26.6 percent in league action while averaging 14.1 points. Junior forward Desi Rodriguez (15.4 points, 5.4 rebounds) has also struggled of late, averaging 12 points on 29 percent shooting in his last five games.

TIP-INS

1. Seton Hall leads the all-time series with Creighton 10-5, including a 6-3 mark in New Jersey, but three of the last seven overall meetings have been one-point contests.

2. The Pirates are 9-1 at home this season while the Bluejays are 10-1 away from home, outscoring foes by an average of 12.3 points per game.

3. Kansas State transfer G Marcus Foster leads the Bluejays in scoring (17.8 points per game) - averaging the most points by a Bluejay newcomer since Cyril Baptiste in 1969-70.

PREDICTION: Creighton 76, Seton Hall 72