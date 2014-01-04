Creighton 79, Seton Hall 66: Doug McDermott recorded 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists as the visiting Bluejays defeated the Pirates.

Jahenns Manigat added 14 points for Creighton (12-2, 2-0 Big East), which turned the ball over only four times. Grant Gibbs registered 12 points, five rebounds and five assists while Ethan Wragge grabbed eight boards for the Bluejays, who won their seventh consecutive game.

Sterling Gibbs led the way with 17 points for Seton Hall (10-5, 1-1), which finished with only one offensive rebound. Brian Oliver chipped in with 12 points and five rebounds while Patrik Auda netted 10 to go along with five boards for the Pirates.

Devin Brooks sparked a 12-2 spurt that blew open a tight game to put Creighton on top 30-18 midway through the first half. McDermott led all scorers with 22 points in the opening 20 minutes as the Bluejays enjoyed a 45-33 advantage at the break.

Manigat hit two straight 3-pointers to stretch Creighton’s lead to 16 before Wragge nailed a triple to open up a 69-48 advantage with just under 12 minutes remaining. Stephane Manga keyed a 9-0 run to trim the deficit to 12 before McDermott scored Creighton’s next four points to give the Bluejays a 73-59 lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: McDermott has scored 20 or more points in 19 of his last 22 games dating back to last season. … Seton Hall C Eugene Teague missed the game with a concussion. … Brooks scored 11 points off the bench for the Bluejays.