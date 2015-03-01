Seton Hall 67, Creighton 66: Angel Delgado recorded 13 points and 11 rebounds and the host Pirates snapped a six-game losing streak with a Big East victory.

Delgado made 6-of-13 from the field, including the go-ahead basket with 14 seconds remaining, for Seton Hall (16-12, 6-10). Khadeen Carrington notched 13 points and five rebounds and reserve Haralds Karlis contributed 14 points and three 3-pointers.

Austin Chatman made 9-of-18 from the floor and scored 23 points to register his third 20-point game of the season for Creighton (13-16, 4-12), which led for more than 38 minutes. Geoffrey Groselle had 11 points and eight rebounds and Devin Brooks added 11 points and four assists off the bench for the Bluejays.

Creighton doubled up Seton Hall at 16-8 after the first eight minutes of the opening half as the Pirates made just three of their first 15 shots and the Bluejays later led 23-9 before Seton Hall closed the gap. Karlis, who entered the game averaging 2.4 points, scored five points to key a 9-0 run and the Pirates got within 34-24 at the break.

Delgado scored eight points in a span of three minutes and Carrington hit a triple to get Seton Hall even at 55 with nine minutes left, but the Pirates didn’t get their first lead until Carrington hit two free throws with 1:22 remaining. Chatman responded with a jumper with 30 seconds left, but Delgado scored on a putback before Creighton missed two shot attempts in the closing seconds.

GAME NOTEBOOK: After going 5-of-13 from beyond the arc in the first half and 8-of-23 overall, Creighton has now made at least four 3-pointers in 64 consecutive games. ... The Bluejays dropped to 98-14 under head coach Greg McDermott when leading at halftime. ... Isaiah Whitehead supplied eight points and seven assists for the Pirates.