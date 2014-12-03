Preview: Creighton at Tulsa

The post Doug McDermott-era at Creighton seems to be going well as the Bluejays prepare for a road game at Tulsa on Wednesday. It’s a credit to coach Greg McDermott that a team with one starter returning is off to a 6-1 start including a signature victory over Oklahoma – currently ranked No. 20 – with the lone loss coming against Mississippi. “Except for Austin (Chatman), this is new to all these guys,” McDermott told reporters. “I have to remind myself of that on occasion. It’s going to be a process and there are going to be some mistakes made. As long as we’re learning from them and moving forward, I can live with that.”

Meanwhile, the Golden Hurricane added bulk to their non-league schedule with dates with Auburn, Oklahoma State, Wichita State, Oklahoma along with Creighton and the results so far have been mixed. Tulsa’s 3-3 record includes setbacks to Oral Roberts, Oklahoma State and Wichita State and while the loss to Golden Eagles was a mild surprise, the Cowboys and Shockers will be in the NCAA Tournament conversation by the time they step into March. A difficult non-league slate, in theory, will better prepare Tulsa for the rigors of the American Athletic Conference but the Golden Hurricane lacks what Creighton already has: A signature win.

TV: 8 p.m., ESPN3

ABOUT CREIGHTON (6-1): Without McDermott, the national scoring leader from a year ago, the Bluejays are more balanced on offense with guard Isaiah Zierden leading the team in scoring (13.9). Zierden is making the most of his increased playing time and is shooting 48.2 percent overall and 46.7 percent from long range. The Bluejays value defense and three opponents have scored less than 55 points including their last foe, Middle Tennessee State (57-47).

ABOUT TULSA (3-3): The Golden Hurricane defends the perimeter well and opponents have shot 37-for-120 from the arc but scoring is another matter. Growing pains were expected as the team transitioned from Danny Manning, who left for Wake Forest, to Frank Haith and that’s apparent on offense. An additional scorer needs to be developed to play alongside James Woodard (13.5 ppg) and D’Andre Wright (11.3) and the most likely candidate is Rashard Ray, but he’s coming off a 1-for-9 shooting performance against Wichita State.

TIP-INS

1. The Golden Hurricane leads the series, 43-35

2. Creighton has featured five different leading scorers through six games.

3. Tulsa holds opponents to 58.7 ppg and 39.5 percent shooting from the floor.

PREDICTION: Creighton 74, Tulsa 57