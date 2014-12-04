(Updated: Edits throughout.)

Tulsa 77, Creighton 64: James Woodard scored a game-high 23 points while Marquel Curtis scored a career-best 17 points in his second career start as the Golden Hurricane knocked off the visiting Bluejays.

Woodard, who became Tulsa’s 36th 1,000-point scorer, shot 7-of-13 overall, including 4-for-10 from 3-point range, to lead a Golden Hurricane team that shot 36.8 percent from beyond the arc. Curtis went 6-of-10 and 2-of-3 from long range, while Shaquille Harrison also added 17 points for Tulsa (4-3).

Austin Chatman scored 19 points, including 9-of-11 free throws, while Toby Hegner finished with 14 points for Creighton (6-2). Devin Brooks added 10 points but shot 4-for-12 as the Bluejays shot 6-for-20 from 3-point range.

The Bluejays cut the Golden Hurricane’s lead to 54-46 on two James Milliken free throws but that was as close as they would get. When Curtis converted a three-point play with 4:01 left, Tulsa led 71-46 and never looked back.

In the last four minutes of the first half, Creighton lost track of Woodard, who scored six consecutive points to give Tulsa a 28-25 lead. After Harrison made two free throws, Woodard, who scored 13 points in the first half, knocked down a 3-pointer at the buzzer and the Golden Hurricane took a 33-25 lead into intermission.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Chatman scored the first nine points for the Bluejays. … Tulsa beat Creighton for the first time since 2000 and had lost four straight games in the series. … The Bluejays committed 13 turnovers which Tulsa converted into 20 points.