Preview: Creighton at Villanova

There is no secret Doug McDermott is the focal point of Creighton’s offense, but the Bluejays learned Saturday there are times they need more than the nation’s second-leading scorer. The No. 20-ranked Bluejays travel to sixth-ranked Villanova on Monday after suffering their first Big East loss in an 81-68 defeat at Providence, a game in which McDermott scored 21 points but received little support. The Wildcats are unbeaten in conference play and have won five in a row, routing DePaul 88-62 on Saturday.

It will be hard for Villanova – which suffered its only loss to second-ranked Syracuse on Dec. 28 – to play better than it did in the second half Saturday, when the Wildcats shot 73 percent. The Wildcats got a big boost from sophomore Daniel Ochefu, who scored a career-high 14 points while pulling down six rebounds. Meanwhile, Creighton trailed by as many as 20 points in seeing its 10-game winning streak end with its first loss since Dec. 1.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT CREIGHTON (15-3, 5-1 Big East): McDermott is one of the top scorers in the nation, and the two-time All-American already has won conference player of the week five times. Jahenns Manigat leads the Big East and is fifth nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio, and Ethan Wragge is hitting 48.5 percent of his 3-point attempts. Creighton leads the nation in 3-point shooting and is second in assists, but the team has allowed 81 or more points twice in its past three games.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (16-1, 5-0): Balance has fueled the Wildcats’ rise to Final Four contender, with five players averaging at least 9.7 points and a defense that leads the conference in opponents’ field-goal percentage and steals. Ryan Arcidiacono is averaging 13.7 points in his past three games, shooting 14-for-27 from the field. Freshman Josh Hart has won three of the past four conference rookie of the week honors and is shooting 58.3 percent from the field.

TIP-INS

1. The game will be played at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, where the Wildcats went 3-0 last season.

2. Villanova head coach Jay Wright on scouting the Bluejays: “They’re one of those teams that when you watch film you get caught up enjoying watching them play as opposed to how you are going to beat them.”

3. Monday marks the first meeting between the two programs since 1952; Villanova leads the all-time series 3-0.

PREDICTION: Villanova 76, Creighton 72