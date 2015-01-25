Preview: Creighton at Villanova

Fourth-ranked Villanova attempts to bounce back from a shellacking when it hosts struggling Creighton on Sunday in Big East play. The Wildcats suffered a 78-58 beat down at the hands of Georgetown on Monday in a contest in which they were dominated in all facets of the game. “We’ve got to go back to work to keep getting better,” Villanova coach Jay Wright told reporters. “There’s a lot of time, it’s still early enough in the season.”

The Bluejays aren’t faring well at all in the first season after the highly successful Doug McDermott era. Creighton has lost eight straight games, the last seven in Big East play, with the most recent being a 64-61 loss at Butler on Wednesday. “It’s difficult when you’re in the situation we’re in to bring compassion and effort to the game on a daily basis,” Bluejays coach Greg McDermott told reporters. “This group continues to do that.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT CREIGHTON (9-11, 0-7 Big East): Guard Isaiah Zierden suffered a season-ending knee injury in the loss to Butler, the second straight season in which he went down with a serious injury. Zierden dislocated his right kneecap last season, and this time around he tore the medial collateral ligament in the same knee and also injured the patellar tendon. He was second on the team in scoring at 9.5 points per game – point guard Austin Chatman averages 11 – and has made a team-leading 44 3-point baskets.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (17-2, 4-2): Wright pointed out that both the offense and defense were shaky in the loss to Georgetown and that too much was going wrong. “We played a team that we couldn’t overcome,” Wright told reporters. “We’ve done this before, got down, got a little sloppy offensively and we’ve been able to overcome it.” Guard Darrun Hilliard averages a team-best 12.8 points, while point guard Dylan Ennis (10.6), guard Josh Hart (10.2) and forward Daniel Ochefu (10.1 points, team-best 8.4 rebounds) also average in double digits.

TIP-INS

1. Villanova has won 17 consecutive home games since losing to Creighton 96-68 last season.

2. Five different Wildcats have made more than 20 3-point baskets.

3. Chatman is three assists away from passing Randy Ecker (458 from 1974-78) for fifth place in school history.

PREDICTION: Villanova 83, Creighton 66