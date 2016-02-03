Preview: Creighton at Villanova

Creighton has had one month to figure out a way to stop Josh Hart and Villanova, but it won’t be an easy task. The fourth-ranked Wildcats host the Bluejays on Wednesday looking to sweep the season series after a decisive victory in Omaha on Jan. 2.

Hart shot 10-of-14 in that contest en route to 25 points, while Daniel Ochefu added 19 points on 9-of-10 shooting. As a team, the Wildcats shot a blistering 68 percent, leaving Bluejays coach Greg McDermott in a poor mood in his postgame press conference. “There was no question who the better team was,” McDermott said. “Bottom line, sometimes in this game it comes down to me against you and either I‘m a bigger man or you’re a bigger man, I‘m going to the basket or you’re going to stop me. Tonight, they went to the basket and we didn’t provide near enough resistance.” Villanova is coming off a 15-point win at St. John‘s, while Creighton has lost its last two outings.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT CREIGHTON (14-8, 5-4 Big East): Maurice Watson Jr. and James Milliken combined for 13 baskets against Seton Hall on Saturday, but the other eight Bluejays who saw action totaled 10 buckets as the team struggled from the field and, in particular, from 3-point range (6-of-23). Creighton’s best big man, Geoffrey Groselle, suffered an ankle injury and is questionable for the Villanova contest. Groselle averages 11.1 points, behind Watson (14.1) and Isaiah Zierden (12 points per game), who has failed to reach 40 percent shooting in six of his last seven outings.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (18-3, 8-1): Hart has been the team’s best and most consistent player this season, averaging a team-high 15.6 points to go with 7.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals. He has six double-doubles, including five in the last month, and has scored in double figures every game. Ochefu (concussion) will miss his second straight game, putting additional pressure on burly forward Kris Jenkins, who registered 14 points and 11 boards against St. John’s and also leads the team with 42 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

1. Only two players in the nation shoot a higher percentage than Groselle (70.4 percent).

2. Villanova had zero offensive rebounds in the first matchup, while Creighton only had four.

3. In his last six games, Wildcats freshman G Mikal Bridges is 16-of-21 from the field.

PREDICTION: Villanova 69, Creighton 64