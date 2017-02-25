Preview: Creighton at Villanova

Another challenge awaits second-ranked Villanova on Saturday, but at least it's not Butler this time. After losing to the Bulldogs for the second time this season, the Wildcats - who are 26-1 against every other team - look to regroup against visiting Creighton, the No. 23 team in the nation.

Villanova won the first matchup with Creighton 80-70 on New Year's Eve despite trailing by as many as 10 points in the first half. Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 27 points and has generally been terrific since that game, adding 46 points on 16-of-20 shooting over the last two games. The Wildcats once again can clinch the Big East regular-season title and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament with a win over Creighton, which has alternated wins and losses in its last six games. A 3-pointer by Providence with 2.2 seconds remaining handed the Bluejays a tough loss in their last contest Wednesday, although Marcus Foster continues to deliver for Creighton on a nightly basis.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, Fox

ABOUT CREIGHTON (22-6, 9-6 Big East): Foster averages 18.6 points and has scored at least 15 in nine of his last 11 games, including 18 versus Providence. Freshman center Justin Patton added 17 points in 26 minutes versus the Friars and has shot at least 50 percent from the field in 27 of 28 games. Cole Huff has drained a 3-pointer in 13 straight outings and is shooting 47.6 percent beyond the arc for Creighton, which connects on 41.1 percent of its 3-pointers as a team - good for sixth in the nation.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (26-3, 13-3): Saturday is Senior Day for the Wildcats' Josh Hart, Kris Jenkins and Darryl Reynolds, who are the winningest players in school history with 123 victories entering the weekend. "A Villanova senior is all about everything but himself," Reynolds said via CSNPhilly.com. "You hear about so many times guys become seniors in different places and they focus on themselves and their next step. Your job as a senior here is to make sure everyone else is OK, that this culture is staying alive. That this team is where it needs to be, that you and coach are on the same page. So it honestly is a role of selflessness in its purest form." Hart averages 18.7 points on 50.3 percent shooting but hasn't exceeded that shooting percentage in any of his last eight games.

TIP-INS

1. Creighton has played the last nine games without PG Maurice Watson Jr., who tore his ACL last month. In addition, it was announced this week that Watson is facing first-degree sexual assault charges for an incident earlier this month.

2. Villanova outrebounded Creighton 37-22 in the first meeting with Hart (18 points, 10 rebounds) registering one of his four double-doubles this season. However, he has not recorded a double-double in the last 15 games.

3. Brunson has eight turnovers in the last two games. In his previous four games, he had five total turnovers.

PREDICTION: Villanova 73, Creighton 66