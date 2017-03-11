Preview: Creighton vs. Villanova

Josh Hart and No. 2 Villanova are in the midst of a magical ride that has lasted nearly a full year. The Wildcats can continue their impressive run of domination Saturday when they face Creighton in the Big East tournament title game at Madison Square Garden.

Hart lifted the Wildcats past Seton Hall on Friday with an offensive rebound that he converted into a dramatic three-point play with under 10 seconds remaining. The win - its 36th in the last 39 games - moved No. 1 seed Villanova within one victory of its second league tournament title in the last three years. The Wildcats lost to Seton Hall in the championship game last season but of course went on to win the national title behind Hart, Kris Jenkins and Jalen Brunson, among others. This year's squad has dreams of back-to-back national championships but must not overlook the Bluejays, who nipped Xavier in the final seconds on Friday behind Marcus Foster's decisive 3-pointer.

TV: 5:30 p.m. ET, Fox

ABOUT CREIGHTON (25-8): The Bluejays received 21 points apiece from Foster and freshman center Justin Patton on Friday and hit 13-of-20 3-pointers as a team in a confidence-boosting win. Creighton has been inconsistent since losing point guard Maurice Watson Jr. to a season-ending knee injury in January, but has won three of four since a loss at Villanova. Patton shot 10-of-13 from the field in the semifinals and has shot at least 50 percent in every game this season except for one.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (30-3): The Wildcats on Friday shot under 42 percent from the field and went 5-of-19 from the arc while missing seven of their 17 foul shots in their lowest scoring game of the season. "I think we got outplayed tonight. We just found ways at the end. Great players make great plays," said coach Jay Wright, whose team needs Jenkins in particular to return to form. The senior forward is 7-of-34 from 3-point range over the last five games and he followed up his season-high 24-point effort in the quarterfinals with a four-point effort - his second-lowest total of the year - in the semis.

TIP-INS

1. Creighton has made the Big East tourney final once, falling to Providence in 2014. Prior to joining the Big East, Creighton won the Missouri Valley Conference tournament in 2012 and 2013.

2. Villanova won the two meetings with Creighton this season by 10 and 16 points, with Hart averaging 17 points and 8.5 rebounds in those two outings.

3. Wildcats G Donte DiVincenzo entered the Big East tournament shooting just over 30 percent from 3-point range. In the last two games, however, he is 7-of-9 from the arc.

PREDICTION: Villanova 79, Creighton 66