Preview: Creighton at Xavie

Doug McDermott continues his run up the record books and No. 10 Creighton can move closer to the Big East regular season title when the Bluejays visit Xavier on Saturday. McDermott is up to 10th place on the all-time scoring list with 2,917 points and former Kansas star Danny Manning (2,951) is the next legend he can pass. Xavier is just 4-5 over its last nine games but boasts an impressive 14-1 home record.

The Musketeers appeared to be a certain NCAA Tournament squad before the recent bumps and can solidify themselves with a huge upset of the Bluejays. McDermott scored 35 points when Creighton notched a 95-89 home win over Xavier on Jan. 12 and has nine outings of 30 or more points while leading the nation at 26 points per game. The Bluejays are tied for the conference lead with Villanova but hold the edge for claiming the top seed in the Big East postseason tournament due to two regular-season wins over the Wildcats.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT CREIGHTON (23-4, 13-2 Big East): McDermott has scored 25 or more points in seven consecutive games and has failed to reach 20 points just once in the last 12 contests. Three-point bomber Ethan Wragge averages 11.3 points per game and has just a pair of two-point baskets all season while knocking down 91 from behind the arc. Guard Jahenns Manigat has made 49 3-pointers this season and is five away from 200 for his career for a team averaging 10.3 3-pointers per game.

ABOUT XAVIER (19-9, 9-6): Freshman post player Jalen Reynolds showed off his potential with 17 points and 16 rebounds in Tuesday’s 65-53 victory over St. John’s. Reynolds hadn’t scored in double digits since late November before the breakout game and his effort was timely as starting center Matt Stainbrook (11.1 points, 8.1) played just 16 minutes before fouling out. Guard Semaj Christon averages a team-best 16.5 points and forward Justin Martin (11.1) also scores in double digits.

TIP-INS

1. Xavier leads the series 9-7 despite the loss to the Bluejays on Jan. 12.

2. Musketeers PG Dee Davis is averaging seven assists over the last five games to raise his season mark to 5.1

3. PG Austin Chatman had five assists in Creighton’s 72-71 win over Seton Hall last Sunday to move into 10th place in school history with 334 assists.

PREDICTION: Creighton 77, Xavier 71