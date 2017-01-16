Preview: Creighton at Xavier

Fourteenth-ranked Xavier concludes one of the toughest seven-day stretches for any team in college basketball this season when it hosts No. 8 Creighton on Monday afternoon as part of the Big East's day-long Martin Luther King Jr. Marathon. The week for the Musketeers began with a 79-54 thumping at defending NCAA champion and No. 3 ranked Villanova on Tuesday and included a 83-78 setback at No. 13 Butler on Saturday.

Now Xavier has a quick turnaround and faces a 17-1 Creighton squad that has matched the best start in school history after cruising to a 101-69 nonconference victory over Division II Truman State on Saturday. "We've got to regroup and stick together and stay the course," Musketeer forward Malcolm Bernard told the Cincinnati Enquirer adding, "It's a process. Every day." Creighton has won four straight since losing to Villanova on New Year's Day, including an impressive 75-64 home victory over Butler on Wednesday, a contest the Bluejays led by 25 points early in the second half. "I think they can certainly make a Final Four, I think they can play for a national championship," Butler coach Chris Holtmann said. "I thought that as soon as I started watching them and preparing for them. There is zero ceiling for this Creighton team."

TV: 2 p.m. ET, FS1

ABOUT CREIGHTON (17-1, 4-1 Big East): The win over Truman State marked the fourth time this season that the Bluejays, who rank 10th nationally in scoring (87.6), have scored 100 or more points in a game. Junior guard Marcus Foster, a transfer from Kansas State where he earned second-team all-Big 12 honors as a freshman, leads the team in scoring (18.2) and has made a team-high 41 3-pointers while senior guard Maurice Watson Jr. leads the nation in assists (8.8) while averaging 13.4 points and shooting 48.4 percent from 3-point range. Freshman center Justin Patton (14.0) and sophomore guard Khyri Thomas (12.1) also are averaging in double figures with the 6-11 Patton grabbing a team-leading 6.4 rebounds per game.

ABOUT XAVIER (13-4, 3-2): The big question entering the game is the health of sophomore guard Edmond Sumner, who leads the team in assists (4.6) and is second in scoring (15.7) but took a hit on an already sore right shoulder during a mid-court collision on an inbounds play with three seconds left in Saturday's loss at Butler. "He's in some pain," Xavier coach Chris Mack said afterward. "I think he'll be fine." Junior guard Trevon Bluiett leads the team in scoring (16.8), including a team-high eight 20-point games, with junior guard J.P. Macura (14.5) also averaging in double-digits.

TIP-INS

1. Creighton ranks 14th nationally in 3-point shooting percentage (40.9).

2. Xavier has won 15 straight and 24 of its last 25 games at the Cintas Center.

3. Patton ranks third nationally in field goal percentage (73.7).

PREDICTION: Creighton 82, Xavier 75