(Updated: ADDS left shoulder in lede CORRECTS spelling of Cheaney in NOTEBOOK)

No. 23 Creighton 95, Xavier 89: Doug McDermott put to bed any concern about his left shoulder with 35 points as the Bluejays prevailed over the visiting Musketeers.

McDermott, who sprained his AC joint earlier this week against DePaul, went 13-of-24 from the field and also hauled down seven rebounds for Creighton (14-2, 4-0 Big East). Ethan Wragge was 5-for-10 from long range and notched 15 points as the Bluejays put together a 14-of-28 effort from 3-point range.

Semaj Christon tallied 27 points and was one of four in double figures for Xavier (13-4, 3-1), which suffered its first-ever Big East defeat. Matt Stainbrook notched his fourth double-double of the season with 15 points and 11 rebounds while Justin Martin was 5-for-10 from 3-point range and totaled 21 points.

Xavier shot out of the gate as Martin nailed three 3-pointers in the first two-plus minutes to help give the Musketeers a 12-0 early lead. Xavier led 21-8 less than seven minutes into the half but the Bluejays rallied to outscore the Musketeers 31-14 behind 15 points from McDermott and took a 39-35 lead to halftime.

McDermott single-handedly kept the Musketeers at an arm’s length for most of the game, scoring 20 more after halftime, but Xavier rallied to within 89-86 on Myles Davis’ 3-pointer with less than a minute to play. The Bluejays hit 6-of-6 free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.

GAME NOTEBOOK: After a knee injury earlier this week, Creighton G Grant Gibbs missed a start for the first time in 86 games. … Xavier took its first loss on American soil - all three of its previous defeats came in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas. … McDermott passed Calbert Cheaney for 28th all-time on the NCAA career scoring list.