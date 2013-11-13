Southern California 95, CSU Northridge 79: Byron Wesley had 16 points, 11 rebounds and six assists as the host Trojans bounced back from their season-opening loss.

Omar Oraby added 17 points and Nikola Jovanovic also benefited from his size, coming off the bench to produce 11 points for USC (1-1) in the home debut of coach Andy Enfield, who led Florida Gulf Coast to the Sweet 16 as the No. 15 seed at the NCAA Tournament last spring.

Josh Greene scored 19 points and Stephen Maxwell had 17 for the Matadors (1-1), who were guided by coach Reggie Theus in his first game with the school. Tre Hale-Edmerson and Aaron Parks contributed 11 points apiece for Northridge.

Northridge went into the bonus with 12 minutes remaining in the first half and the Matadors were able to take a 14-12 lead, despite shooting 27.3 percent from the floor through that point. USC wrestled the lead back, however, and took a 42-31 advantage into the locker room after outscoring the Matadors 10-4 over the final 4 1/2 minutes.

Northridge hung within single digits until Roschon Prince’s layup kick-started a 13-2 run that gave the Trojans a 71-56 lead with 8:55 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: USC guard J.T. Terrell, the team’s top returning scorer from last season who had 20 points in the season opener, did not start and was held to eight points. … The Trojans made three changes to their starting lineup, inserting Chass Bryan at guard and Julian Jacobs and Prince at forward in favor of Terrell, Strahinja Gavrilovic and Pe’Shon Howard. … The Matadors shot a school-record 32-for-33 at the free throw line in the season opener, but fell to 28-for-37 against the Trojans.