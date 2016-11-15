Preview: CSU Northridge at Stanford

Stanford forward Reid Travis was a forgotten man last season, when he missed the final 22 games with a stress reaction in his left leg. After an impressive showing in the team’s season-opening win over Harvard, Travis looks to take another step forward Tuesday as the Cardinal host CSU Northridge, which led at the half before losing 102-87 to UCLA on Sunday.

Travis, a 6-foot-8 junior who averaged a team-high 7.1 rebounds last season, set career highs with 24 points and 17 boards last Friday as the Cardinal played their first game under new coach Jerod Haase and recorded an 80-70 win over Harvard in Shanghai, China. Following a 14-hour flight home, Haase is hoping for a strong turnout after Stanford drew an average of just 4,393 fans to Maples Pavilion last season. “I really believe we can get Maples full again,” Haase told reporters. “It’s going to take us winning some games and playing fun basketball, I understand that. But we’re going to push the envelope and see if we can get that student section filled as soon as we can. Once that happens, I think it will grow and ignite the rest of the fan base as well.” The Cardinal were picked to finish 10th in the Pac-12 preseason poll but have a veteran roster capable of surprising under Haase, who was hired from Alabama-Birmingham.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT CSUN (1-1): The Matadors were picked to finish third in the Big West Conference preseason poll and boast an experienced backcourt led by guards Kendall Smith and Aaron Parks, who combined for 39 points against UCLA. The encouraging showing included a strong outing by Connecticut transfer Rakim Lubin, a 6-foot-8 forward who had a game-high 13 rebounds along with eight points in 20 minutes before fouling out. Forward Tavrion Dawson added 18 points and nine rebounds off the bench for the Matadors, who shot 50 percent from the field.

ABOUT STANFORD (1-0): While Travis led the charge against Harvard, five players finished in double-figures as forward Michael Humphrey had 15 points and Marcus Allen, Dorian Pickens and Grant Verhoeven each scored 10. Expectations are high for Humphrey, a 6-foot-9 junior who started 27 games last season and added 25 pounds during the summer. The Cardinal could use more production at point guard, where senior Christian Sanders is sharing time with sophomore Robert Cartwright, who missed all of last season with a compound arm fracture and experienced mixed results in 25 minutes against Harvard.

TIP-INS

1. Stanford won the last meeting against the Matadors 103-84 in 2008 and holds a 4-0 advantage in the all-time series.

2. The Cardinal shot 1-of-6 from 3-point range and 67.4 percent from the foul line in their season-opening win over Harvard.

3. Stanford was 12-5 last season at Maples Pavilion and has won at least 10 home games for 23 straight seasons.

PREDICTION: Stanford 81, CSUN 66