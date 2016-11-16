EditorsNote: changes slug

Travis leads Stanford over Cal State Northridge

Reid Travis scored 19 points to lead Stanford to a 96-69 victory over visiting Cal State Northridge on Tuesday night at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, Calif.

Marcus Sheffield came off the bench to score 17 points for Stanford (2-0). Josh Sharma had 15 points. Dorian Pickens had 14 points and seven rebounds. Marcus Allen added 10 points.

Kendall Smith scored 17 points for Cal State Northridge (1-1). Jerron Wilbut had 10.

Travis, who missed the final 22 games last season due to injury, returned to the lineup to post career highs of 24 points and 17 rebounds in Friday's season-opening win over Harvard. Travis had the hot hand again for Stanford, posting 15 first-half points on 5-of-7 shooting.

Cal State Northridge outscored Stanford 5-0 to start the game, but the Cardinal responded with a 10-2 run to take the lead. Stanford went up 13-9 on a 3-pointer by Allen and took a 17-11 lead on a layup by Pickens.

The Cardinal extended its lead to nine on a jumper by Pickens, went up by 13 on two free throws by Sheffield and took a 35-18 lead on a jumper by Travis. Stanford went up by as many as 18 on a couple of occasions late in the first half and carried a 47-31 lead into the locker room at the break.

Stanford shot 41 percent from the field in the opening half while holding Cal State Northridge to 34.6-percent shooting. The Cardinal also forced 11 turnovers.

Stanford continued to build on its lead in the second half. The Cardinal went up 53-34 on a 3-pointer by Pickens, took a 62-41 lead on a layup by Sharma and extended the lead to 28 points on a 3-pointer by Sheffield. The Cardinal led by as many as 31 late in the game.