UCLA 77, Cal State Northridge 45

Senior forward Tony Parker recorded his fifth double-double of the season, helping UCLA cruise to a 77-45 victory over Cal State Northridge on Sunday at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.

Parker had 14 points and 11 rebounds for UCLA (4-3). Bruins junior guard Isaac Hamilton also scored 14 points. Freshman guard Aaron Holiday had 13 points, and junior guard Bryce Alford added eight points and 10 assists.

Senior guard Landon Drew and freshmen guards Micheal Warren and Jason Richardson scored nine points apiece for Cal State Northridge (2-5).

The Bruins scored 14 unanswered points to start the game and took a 17-2 lead on a 3-pointer by Hamilton with 13:35 to play in the opening half.

The Matadors cut the deficit to 11 on a three-point play by Warren with 6:24 remaining, but another 3-pointer by Hamilton with 33 seconds left gave the Bruins a 39-22 lead at the break.

UCLA shot 45.2 percent in the first half while holding Cal State Northridge to 31 percent shooting.

The Bruins continued to shoot the ball well in the second half. They went up 44-22 on a 3-pointer by Holiday, then took a 59-30 lead on a 3-pointer by Alford with 12:42 to play.

For the game, UCLA shot 42.6 percent from the floor to 29.3 percent for Northridge.