Preview: Dartmouth at Boston College

In an otherwise sluggish start for a rebuilding Boston College program, sophomore Jerome Robinson is providing a reason for optimism. Robinson will try to keep his hot streak going when he leads the Eagles into a Saturday afternoon matchup with visiting Dartmouth.

The 6-5 swingman from North Carolina scored a career-high 27 points in last Saturday's 67-54 loss to Richmond in the third-place game of the Barclays Center Classic, making his first seven shots and hitting six 3-pointers overall. The obvious issue for the Eagles was the complete lack of support, as the rest of the squad matched Robinson's scoring total while shooting 10-for-36 from the floor and 1-for-13 from long distance. "We just got to get some guys a little bit more confident and we have to make shots," coach Jim Christian told reporters. "We took good shots tonight, we just didn't make them." The Big Green have yet to win under first-year coach David McLaughlin but their last three defeats have come by an average of eight points, the latest a 59-47 setback at Old Dominion on Wednesday.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ACC Network Extra

ABOUT DARTMOUTH (0-5): Sophomore forward Evan Boudreaux carries the load for McLaughlin's crew with team-leading averages of 17.2 points and nine rebounds while making 8-of-18 from 3-point range. The next two on the scoring list - guards Guilien Smith (12.6) and Miles Wright (8.4) - are shooting a combined 33.3 percent from the floor for Dartmouth, which pulled into Thursday ranked 298th in the country in that category (40.9). Wesley Dickinson is making the most of his limited minutes by making all four of his attempts from the field the last two games, and the senior forward is 21-of-26 since the start of last season.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (3-3): Robinson is averaging 21 points in his last four games and also leads the Eagles with 12 steals on the season. Sophomore forward A.J. Turner is the team's second-leading scorer (8.3) but has made only five of his 18 shots over a three-game cold spell, during which he is averaging 4.3 points. Senior Connar Tava leads the way on the boards with 6.3 a game and chipped in a season-high five assists against Richmond.

TIP-INS

1. Eagles F Nik Popovic missed the last game after taking an elbow against Kansas State the previous day and his status for Saturday is uncertain.

2. Boston College owns a 19-9 series advantage but has won nine of the last 10 meetings and five in a row.

3. Eagles F Mo Jeffers averaged seven points through the first three games but has totaled seven over the last three while making 2-of-9 shots.

PREDICTION: Boston College 74, Dartmouth 60