FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Robinson scores 27 points as Boston College beats Dartmouth
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 3, 2016 / 8:36 PM / 9 months ago

Robinson scores 27 points as Boston College beats Dartmouth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Robinson scores 27 points as Boston College beats Dartmouth

Jerome Robinson tied his career high with 27 points as Boston College routed Dartmouth 88-70 on Saturday afternoon at Conte Forum in Boston.

Robinson, the third-leading scorer in the Atlantic Coast Conference entering the game (19.0 points per game), also scored 27 his last time out in a loss to Richmond.

Ty Graves finished two points shy of his career-high 15 points in the season opener against Nicholls State and Jordan Chatman added 12 for the Eagles, who tallied a season-high in points while shooting 55.7 percent.

Boston College (4-3) was coming off back-to-back losses to Kansas State (72-54) and the Spiders (67-54) at the Barclays Center Classic last weekend.

Related Coverage

Evan Boudreaux, the Ivy League's fourth-leading scorer (17.2 points) and the conference's top rebounder (9.0 rebounds), totaled 23 points and six boards for Dartmouth.

Boudreaux was ejected with 9:22 remaining in the game after committing a flagrant-2 foul.

Taylor Johnson scored 14 points and Miles Wright added 12 for the Big Green.

Dartmouth (0-6) matched its worst start in 10 years after also dropping its first six games in the 2006-07 season.

The Big Green lost the last six meetings and 10 of the last 11 against the Eagles and trail the all-time series 20-9.

The Eagles led 41-33 at halftime thanks mostly to Robinson's 17-point period.

Boudreaux made a free throw to cap a three-point play and a 6-0 run that brought Dartmouth within 17-16 at 12:01 of the opening half.

BC rattled off a 15-3 run to open its largest lead of the period at 13 points, a 32-19 advantage with 5:42 to play before the break.

The Big Green cut the margin to six twice in the final 1:43 of the frame before settling for an eight-point halftime deficit.

The Eagles blew the game open with a 13-0 run midway through the second half and led by as many as 23 points.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.