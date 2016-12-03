Robinson scores 27 points as Boston College beats Dartmouth

Jerome Robinson tied his career high with 27 points as Boston College routed Dartmouth 88-70 on Saturday afternoon at Conte Forum in Boston.

Robinson, the third-leading scorer in the Atlantic Coast Conference entering the game (19.0 points per game), also scored 27 his last time out in a loss to Richmond.

Ty Graves finished two points shy of his career-high 15 points in the season opener against Nicholls State and Jordan Chatman added 12 for the Eagles, who tallied a season-high in points while shooting 55.7 percent.

Boston College (4-3) was coming off back-to-back losses to Kansas State (72-54) and the Spiders (67-54) at the Barclays Center Classic last weekend.

Evan Boudreaux, the Ivy League's fourth-leading scorer (17.2 points) and the conference's top rebounder (9.0 rebounds), totaled 23 points and six boards for Dartmouth.

Boudreaux was ejected with 9:22 remaining in the game after committing a flagrant-2 foul.

Taylor Johnson scored 14 points and Miles Wright added 12 for the Big Green.

Dartmouth (0-6) matched its worst start in 10 years after also dropping its first six games in the 2006-07 season.

The Big Green lost the last six meetings and 10 of the last 11 against the Eagles and trail the all-time series 20-9.

The Eagles led 41-33 at halftime thanks mostly to Robinson's 17-point period.

Boudreaux made a free throw to cap a three-point play and a 6-0 run that brought Dartmouth within 17-16 at 12:01 of the opening half.

BC rattled off a 15-3 run to open its largest lead of the period at 13 points, a 32-19 advantage with 5:42 to play before the break.

The Big Green cut the margin to six twice in the final 1:43 of the frame before settling for an eight-point halftime deficit.

The Eagles blew the game open with a 13-0 run midway through the second half and led by as many as 23 points.