Preview: Dartmouth at Illinois

How do you follow up a dominatingperformance that was your team’s best basketball of the year? ForIllinois, coach John Groce hopes it’s followed by a return home totake care of business against a team that could easily be overlooked.That’s what the 8-1 Illini face Tuesday when they host Dartmouth,a .500 Ivy League team that doesn’t quite bring the prestige of Auburn, which Illinois beat in its last outing.The Big Green are on a two-gamelosing streak and need to find some offense after averaging 61points in those setbacks. Dartmouth still leads the Ivy League in scoring, averaging 77 points and shooting aleague-best 47.6 percent from the field this season. The Big Green will need that firepower against an Illini squad that can get as hot asany team in the country.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, None.

ABOUT DARTMOUTH (3-3): A buzz is growing surrounding 6-6 freshman Eli Harrison. Harrison logged justsix minutes in three outings in the team’s first five contests, buthe’s coming off a game against IPFW in which he played 14 minutes offthe bench, hitting four 3-pointers and scoring 12. With the rest ofthe Dartmouth offense starting to struggle, Harrison could findhimself shooting a lot more over the next fewgames.

ABOUT ILLINOIS (8-1): If theIllini are going to contend in the Big Ten this season, they need asteady hand leading them. That’s where junior point guard TracyAbrams comes in, with his ability to stay on an even keel. “I always think about the next game, so youcan’t really base your game on how your last game was,” Abrams toldthe Champaign News-Gazette after he scored a season-high 17 pointsagainst Auburn. “It’s not a big deal to me; you’ve just got to keepshooting and keep playing.”

TIP-INS

1. Dartmouth G Connor Boehm leadsthe Ivy League with 62 percent shooting from the field.

2. Illinois freshman G JaylonTate has a 4.4 assist-to-turnover ratio, which ranks second in theBig Ten.

3. The Illini have never facedthe Big Green but have a 24-2 record against teams from the IvyLeague.

PREDICTION: Illinois 73,Dartmouth 56