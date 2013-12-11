Illinois 72, Dartmouth 65:Rayvonte Rice scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead the Fighting Illini to a non-conferencehome win over the Big Green.Illinois (9-1) got 11 pointsfrom Jon Ekey, Nnanna Egwu and Joseph Bertrand, while Malcolm Hillscored 10 off the bench. The Illini shot 52 percent from the field,with Rice leading the way with 6-of-9 shooting.

Connor Boehm and Gabas Maldunaseach scored 17 points to lead Dartmouth (3-4). Both also grabbed ninerebounds as the Big Green outrebounded the Illini 33-27.

Illinois started off hot,shooting 57.1 percent from the field in the first 20 minutes, thoughit took a little while to shake the Big Green. Leading by three withjust over six minutes to play in the half, the Illini went on a 15-4run to open things up before settling for a 12-point halftimeadvantage.

The second half was much of thesame, though Dartmouth made a run near the end to make things close.Down 14 with two minutes to play, the Big Green cut the lead to fivebefore the Illini hit five free throws in the final 23 seconds to icethings away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hill’s pointtotal was a career high, topping his previous best of seven points. …Dartmouth freshman F Eli Harrison set a career best for the secondstraight game, draining 4-of-7 3-pointers on the way to 14 points offthe bench. … A game after hitting a season-high 12 3-pointers, theIllini were 7-of-18 from beyond the arc.