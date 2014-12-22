Preview: Dartmouth at Penn State

At 11-1 with nine straight wins, Penn State is on a roll, but coach Patrick Chambers knows a big challenge awaits. It’s notso much Monday’s opponent, visiting Dartmouth, but the holiday looming laterthis week. It will be the Nittany Lions’ final game before Christmas and anine-day break between contests.

“These games are so scary because it’s Christmasand exams are over,” Chambers told the media following Saturday’s 73-68 victory over Drexel in Allentown, Pa. “I felt like we played a little tired in thefirst half mentally, and then we picked it up. But these games are toughbecause everyone wants to go home.” The Big Green features the same scenario: Agame Monday and then nine days before their next contest Dec. 31.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, no TV

ABOUT DARTMOUTH (5-5): The Big Green doesn’t owna losing record for the first time all season after riding point guard AlexMitola’s four overtime 3-pointers in beating visiting Northern Illinois 58-55.Mitola leads the team in scoring at 15.2 per game and has reached doublefigures in 14 straight outings dating to last season. Gabas Maldunas (11.4points and and a team-leading 7.3 rebounds) and Connor Boehm (10.3 points) alsoare scoring in double figures for Dartmouth, which has won two straight andfour of its last five games.

ABOUT PENN STATE (11-1): The Nittany Lions areoff to their best start since the 1995-96 squad won its first 13 games, andtheir 11 non-conference wins matches the program record set in 2008-09. PennState has been doing it with defense and rebounding, limiting each of theirlast five opponents to 40.4 percent shooting or worse and finishing even orbetter on the boards in nine of 12 contests. Senior guard D.J. Newbill leadsthe team and Big Ten in scoring at 21.8 points – finishing with 12 or more in22 straight games – while Brandon Taylor (10.7) and Shep Garner (10.3) are alsoaveraging double figures and Ross Travis is setting the rebounding pace at 7.6per outing.

TIP-INS

1. Penn State has won all six of its home gamesand has won 11 straight non-conference contests in the Bryce Jordan Center.

2. The Nittany Lions are 6-0 in games decided byfive or fewer points this season after finishing 4-8 in such contests a yearago.

3. Penn State will be the only major conferencefoe Dartmouth faces this season.

PREDICTION: Penn State 71, Dartmouth 62