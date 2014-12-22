Penn State 69, Dartmouth 49: D.J. Newbill scored 17 points to lead four players in double figures as the host Nittany Lions notched their 10th straight win.

Geno Thorpe added 12 points while John Johnson and Brandon Taylor had 10 apiece for Penn State (12-1), which is off to the program’s best start since the 1995-96 squad won its first 13 games. The Nittany Lions also received eight rebounds from Taylor as they enjoyed advantages in rebounds (38-30), 3-pointers (7-2) and free throws (16-9).

Alex Mitola had 13 points for Dartmouth (5-6), which lost for only the second time in its last six games. Gabas Maldunas added nine points and four rebounds while Connor Boehm had eight points for the Big Green, who shot 35.2 percent from the field, including 2-of-20 from 3-point range.

Dartmouth trailed only 11-9 a little more than eight minutes into the game, but the Nittany Lions scored the next 13 points as part of a 30-7 half-closing run as Penn State took a 41-16 lead into intermission. The Nittany Lions were 15-of-26 from the field in the opening 20 minutes while the Big Green were 7-of-24, including misses on all nine of their 3-point attempts.

Penn State enjoyed its largest advantage at 46-20 before Dartmouth began to find its range. The Big Green, however, were never able to get closer than 18 points down the stretch.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The win gave Penn State a single-season record 12 non-conference victories. … It was the first meeting between the programs since 1973. … Dartmouth fell to 7-26 against current Big Ten Conference members.