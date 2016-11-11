Preview: Dartmouth at Rhode Island

The Rhode Island Rams have their sights set on snapping a lengthy NCAA Tournament drought and begin that quest Friday at home against Dartmouth. The 24th-ranked Rams, picked to finish second in the Atlantic 10 preseason poll, will ride the tandem of senior forward Hassan Martin and junior guard E.C. Matthews - all-conference second-team selections - in coach Dan Hurley's fifth season at the helm.

"I think it means we put together a strong, high-level program," Hurley told reporters when discussing the national ranking. "There's things we've got to accomplish as a team. Certain markers, whether it be a conference championship or the NCAA Tournament. This team has got things that we want to do this year." Matthews averaged 16.9 points two seasons ago before a a knee injury 10 minutes into last season ended his campaign, but he is fully healthy and will team with Martin (12 points, 5.6 rebounds in 2015-16) and the rest of a talented roster that hopes to reach the tournament for the first time since 1998-99. That was also the last season in which the Big Green had a winning record, a trend they will attempt to stop under first-year head coach David McLaughlin. "I am very excited to be a part of this league and the tradition and history that comes with it," McLaughlin told reporters. I've always prided myself as a head coach on being an expert on my team coming into the season, and that's a work in progress."

TV: 7 p.m. ET, No TV

ABOUT DARTMOUTH (2015-16: 10-18): McLaughlin inherits the Ivy League's last two rookies of the year in junior swingman Miles Wright (11.2 points per game) and sophomore forward Evan Boudreaux (17.7, 9.4 rebounds per game). Junior guard Taylor Johnson is expected to pick up some of the slack on the offensive end after he shot 46.7 percent from 3-point range last season. The Big Green were picked to finish sixth in the Ivy League.

ABOUT RHODE ISLAND (2015-16: 17-15): Matthews and Martin are the headliners, but the team also returns its top two scorers from a season ago, junior guards Jared Terrell (13.6) and Jarvis Garrett (12.5). Martin was the conference's Defensive Player of the Year in 2015-16 and has led the league in blocked shots in each of his three seasons, averaging at least 2.5 every time. Freshman Jeff Dowtin has impressed in preseason play and will fight for point-guard minutes off the bench.

TIP-INS

1. Dartmouth has won two of three previous meetings but the schools haven't met since 1978.

2. Rams F Kuran Iverson was 10th in the conference in rebounding (7.1) last season.

3. Boudreaux scored in double figures in his final 18 games in 2015-16.

PREDICTION: Rhode Island 75, Dartmouth 63