Preview: Dartmouth at Seton Hall

Last year a young Seton Hall team climbed to as high No. 19 in the national rankings before collapsing down the stretch. More experienced now, the Pirates look to get off to a fast start when they host Dartmouth in the season opener for both teams Friday night.

Seton Hall opened the last season flying high with a 3-1 Big East mark before the wheels came off. An internal rift between stars Isaiah Whitehead and Sterling Gibbs was just one of the reasons the Pirates lost 12 of their last 15 games. Gibbs, their leading scorer, has since transferred to Connecticut, but Whitehead and Big East Rookie of the Year Angel Delgado are back to pace a promising group looking to surprise foes in the conference. Last season Dartmouth earned its first postseason berth in 56 years with a bid to the CIT, but has to replace its two leading scorers and three starters.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Networks

ABOUT DARTMOUTH (2014-15: 14-15): The Big Green return two key players, including Ivy League Freshman of the Year Miles Wright and power forward Connor Boehm. Dartmouth also added Ball State transfer Quinten Payne, who averaged nearly 12 minutes a game last year with the Cardinals and should play a bigger role this season. The Big Green haven’t finished above .500 since the 1998-99 season but could contend in a wide-open league this season.

ABOUT SETON HALL (2014-15: 16-15): There was good news and bad news in the Pirates’ only exhibition game as they got 40 points from the electric Whitehead but only beat Division III Baruch by five points. Seton Hall brings in six newcomers to the program, including graduate transfers Braeden Anderson (Fresno State) and Derrick Gordon (UMass). Gibbs takes his 16.3 points and 3.8 assists to UConn, leaving the roster with only six Pirates who appeared in a game last season.

TIP-INS

1. Dartmouth won its final five regular-season games last season but lost to Canisius in the CIT.

2. Whitehead is the leading returning scorer for Seton Hall averaging 12 points while Delgado was the nation’s leading freshman rebounder at 9.8 boards a game.

3. Seton Hall was 10-5 at home last season.

PREDICTION: Seton Hall 80, Dartmouth 63