Seton Hall 84, Dartmouth 67
November 14, 2015 / 2:51 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sophomore guard Isaiah Whitehead totaled 18 points to lead four Seton Hall players in double figures as the Pirates defeated visiting Dartmouth 84-67 on Friday night in Newark, N.J. in the season opener for both teams.

Guard Derrick Gordon, a graduate transfer from Massachusetts and the first openly gay male player in Division I basketball, scored 14 in his debut for the Pirates, who shot 61.7 percent from the field. Guard Khadeen Carirngton and forward Desi Rodriguez also hit double digits, adding 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Whitehead also compiled eight assists and five rebounds for Seton Hall (1-0), which made nine of its final 11 field goals to close the first half and carried that hot shooting the rest of the way, hitting 29-of-47 attempts for the game.

The Pirates did commit 20 turnovers and barely cracked 50 percent (22 of 43) shooting from the line.

Dartmouth (0-1) still has not won a season opener away from home since 1999. The Big Green did get a big performance from freshman forward Evan Boudreaux, who led all scorers with 25 points and also grabbed six rebounds in his collegiate debut.

This marked the first meeting on the hardwood between Seton Hall and Dartmouth since 1978.

