Preview: Dartmouth at Stanford

Stanford ends its hiatus for final exams on Saturday when it hosts Dartmouth in its first game since Nov. 27. The Cardinal defeated Arkansas 69-66 in their most recent game and are beginning a stretch in which they play seven consecutive home games.

Senior guard Rosco Allen displayed signs during six November games that he could become Stanford’s most reliable player. Allen is averaging 12.8 points per game and his 11 3-point baskets are nearly half of the club’s total of 26. The Cardinal will attempt to shake off the rust off against the Big Green, who posted a 79-69 road victory at Maine on Wednesday. Stanford is 30-8 all-time against Ivy League schools.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT DARTMOUTH (3-3): Sophomore guard Miles Wright with 19 points and freshman forward Evan Boudreaux with 18 points and a season-best 13 rebounds had solid games against Maine and have been the Big Green’s top two players. Wright leads the team in scoring (16.3) and 3-pointers (31) while Boudreaux is averaging 16 points and a team-best nine rebounds. Senior forward Connor Boehm (11.7 points, six rebounds) is shooting 52.8 percent from the field for a team averaging 70.8 points per game.

ABOUT STANFORD (3-3): Four players are scoring in double digits and the leading scorer is junior guard Marcus Allen, who is averaging 14 points in four games since returning from a foot injury. Sophomore interior players Reid Travis (12.7 points, team-best 7.2 rebounds) and Michael Humphrey (9.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, team-best 14 blocked shots) both are shooting better than 55 percent from the field and should find opportunities to score against the Big Green. Sophomore wing Dorian Pickens averages 11 points per game but is shooting just 36.4 percent from the field and 29.2 percent from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. Stanford has won five of the previous six meetings, including a 53-38 victory in the 1942 NCAA championship game.

2. Big Green senior G Malik Gill is shooting just 29.6 percent from the field but has recorded a team-high 12 steals.

3. The Cardinal are committing 15 turnovers per game and shooting just 32.5 percent from 3-point range.

PREDICTION: Stanford 70, Dartmouth 59