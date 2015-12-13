FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stanford 64, Dartmouth 50
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
December 13, 2015 / 5:26 AM / 2 years ago

Stanford 64, Dartmouth 50

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Stanford 64, Dartmouth 50

Senior forward Rosco Allen scored 17 points to lead Stanford to a 64-50 victory over visiting Dartmouth on Saturday night at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, Calif.

Sophomore forward Reid Travis had 14 points and seven rebounds for Stanford (4-3). Junior guard Marcus Allen had 12 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Senior forward Connor Boehm scored 11 points for Dartmouth (3-4).

Stanford jumped out to a 12-4 lead over the first 5:17 and went up 19-9 on a jumper by Travis with 12:21 to play in the opening period. Dartmouth quickly cut the deficit to single digits, but the Cardinal outscored the Big Green 8-2 over the final 3:11 to take a 37-24 lead into the break.

Stanford continued to build on its lead early in the second half. The Cardinal went up 47-33 on a dunk by Travis with 13:18 to go and took a 51-33 lead on a layup by Rosco Allen with 10:45 remaining. Dartmouth rallied to cut the deficit to eight on a 3-pointer by sophomore guard Miles Wright with 5:40 to go, but 3-pointers by Marcus and Rosco Allen helped Stanford withstand the charge.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.