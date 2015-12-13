Stanford 64, Dartmouth 50

Senior forward Rosco Allen scored 17 points to lead Stanford to a 64-50 victory over visiting Dartmouth on Saturday night at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, Calif.

Sophomore forward Reid Travis had 14 points and seven rebounds for Stanford (4-3). Junior guard Marcus Allen had 12 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Senior forward Connor Boehm scored 11 points for Dartmouth (3-4).

Stanford jumped out to a 12-4 lead over the first 5:17 and went up 19-9 on a jumper by Travis with 12:21 to play in the opening period. Dartmouth quickly cut the deficit to single digits, but the Cardinal outscored the Big Green 8-2 over the final 3:11 to take a 37-24 lead into the break.

Stanford continued to build on its lead early in the second half. The Cardinal went up 47-33 on a dunk by Travis with 13:18 to go and took a 51-33 lead on a layup by Rosco Allen with 10:45 remaining. Dartmouth rallied to cut the deficit to eight on a 3-pointer by sophomore guard Miles Wright with 5:40 to go, but 3-pointers by Marcus and Rosco Allen helped Stanford withstand the charge.