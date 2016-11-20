Preview: Davidson vs. Arizona State

Arizona State looks to follow up a strong performance on both ends of the court when it faces talented Davidson in the fifth-place game of the Tire Pros Invitational on Sunday at Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Senior guard Torian Graham will try to finish off an impressive tournament after scoring 22 points and grabbing eight rebounds in the Sun Devils’ 80-71 victory over Tulane on Friday.

“He’s been very consistent,” Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley told reporters of Graham. “He does things that are pretty special out there just with how easy he makes it look. It’s not as easy as he makes it look sometimes.” The Sun Devils boast a talented three-pronged backcourt with Graham, along with juniors Tra Holder and Shannon Evans II, that will battle a Davidson perimeter group that produced 10 makes from 3-point range in the 70-55 win over Missouri on Friday. Senior guard Jack Gibbs scored 25 points last time out for the Wildcats and junior forward Peyton Aldridge is averaging 24.7 in the first three games while draining 9-of-19 from 3-point range. Davidson coach Bob McKillop told reporters: “We accepted the opportunity to come here because we wanted to be pushed, we wanted to challenged, we wanted to find out how good we are.”

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT DAVIDSON (2-1): Gibbs, who averaged 23.5 points last season, showed he is recovering from a shoulder injury that caused him to miss the season opener by draining 7-of-16 from the field, dishing out four assists and recording two steals Friday. Aldridge has scored at least 21 in all three games for the Wildcats and is shooting 55.3 percent from the field overall. Davidson will have to get more offense from others as the season goes along and freshman guard Jon Axel Gudmundsson from Iceland is averaging 9.7 points in the early going.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (3-1): The Sun Devils were sloppy on both ends in the 82-63 loss to Northern Iowa on Thursday to open their tournament and Hurley liked the effort against Tulane. “We regrouped nicely as a unit. … played better defensively, played with greater energy defensively and the numbers showed it,” Hurley told reporters. “We used our quickness to create some turnovers. … We were just more determined through 40 minutes.” Highly-regarded freshman Sam Cunliffe scored 10 on Friday for his first career double-figure performance.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona State senior F Obinna Oleka is averaging just short of a double-double – 10.5 points, 9.8 rebounds.

2. Davidson junior G Jordan Watkins is averaging 10 points in the tournament while making 6-of-11 from beyond the arc.

3. The Wildcats won the only previous meeting with Arizona State 75-70 on Dec. 26, 2006.

PREDICTION: Arizona State 75, Davidson 74