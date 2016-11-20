FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Davidson holds off Arizona State
November 20, 2016 / 9:56 PM / 9 months ago

Davidson holds off Arizona State

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Davidson holds off Arizona State

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Jack Gibbs scored 28 points and forward Peyton Aldridge added 12 points and a season-high 11 rebounds in Davidson's 68-60 victory over Arizona State in the fifth-place game of the Tire Pros Invitational on Sunday at Walt Disney World.

Gibbs, who with Stephen Curry are the only Davidson players to score 40 points in a game, had 13 points in the first 11 minutes of the second half as the Wildcats (3-1) opened an 18-point lead.

Shannon Evans II hit a 3-pointer with 31 seconds remaining to cap an 8-0 run and pull Arizona State within four points at 64-60, but Davidson made four straight free throws to seal then victory.

Will Magarity tied a career high with 10 points and had eight rebounds as Davidson built a 44-35 rebounding edge. Aldridge's double-double was his first of the season.

Guard Tra Holder had 18 points and a season-high eight rebounds for Arizona State (3-2) before fouling out.

Evans II scored 13 points, freshman Sam Cunliffe had a career-high 11 points and Oleka had 11 for the Sun Devils. Guard Torian Graham, who was averaging 20.5 points per game, had three points on 1-of-12 shooting from the field in 23 minutes.

Davidson had 18-6 run in the final eight minutes of the first half to take a 31-22 halftime lead.

Guard Rusty Reigel had all nine of his points in that stretch, on two 3-pointers and a traditional three-point play for a 31-20 lead with 1:22 left. Oleka's dunk in the final minute finished the scoring.

Davidson opened its largest lead at 48-30 on a 3-pointer by Jon Axel Gudmundsson, a 6-foot-4 freshman from Iceland, with 14:58 remaining.

Davidson plays host to Charlotte on Friday and Arizona State plays host to The Citadel on Wednesday before meeting Kentucky on Nov. 28 at the Atlantis resort in the Bahamas.

