Preview: Davidson at California

California looks to build on its best showing of the season Monday as the Golden Bears close out their nonconference schedule against visiting Davidson. The Golden Bears are playing for the first time since visiting Virginia on Dec. 22, when they led for most of the game before losing 63-62 in overtime.

Monday’s matchup features two of the top point guards in the country in Cal’s Tyrone Wallace and Davidson’s Jack Gibbs, who is fourth nationally in scoring at 26.6 points per game. Gibbs, a 6-foot junior, figures to be tested by a stout Cal defense that leads the Pac-12 while holding opponents to 37.8 percent shooting. The Golden Bears fell from the national rankings following back-to-back losses to San Diego State and Richmond last month but drew widespread praise after limiting the efficient Virginia offense to 38.9 percent shooting. Cal begins Pac-12 play on Jan. 1 at home against Colorado but first must get past Davidson, whose only losses have come to North Carolina and Pittsburgh.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT DAVIDSON (8-2): The Wildcats are ranked 327nd in the nation in rebounding margin (-7.0) and have struggled on the boards without 6-foot-9 forward Jake Belford, who has missed four games since suffering a concussion at North Carolina on Dec. 6 but hopes to return Monday. The team is considerably stronger in the backcourt with Gibbs and fellow guards Brian Sullivan and Jordan Barham, who averages 13 points on 55.1 percent shooting. Gibbs matched his career-high with 41 points in an 81-77 win over Morehead State on Dec. 20, but he also committed a career-worst 10 turnovers.

ABOUT CAL (9-3): The Virginia game served as a breakout performance for highly touted freshman forward Jaylen Brown, who helped the Golden Bears build an 11-point lead in the second half and finished with 18 points and six rebounds. Coach Cuonzo Martin was also encouraged by the play of freshman forward Ivan Rabb, who has 21 blocks and averages 12.4 points along with 8.8 rebounds. Wallace is scoring a team-high 16.3 points per game to lead the Golden Bears, who have won their first eight home games by an average of 18.4 points while boasting a plus-13.4 rebounding margin.

TIP-INS

1. The teams are meeting for the first time since Jan. 2, 2000, when Cal won 95-87 in Berkeley.

2. Davidson was picked to finish third in the Atlantic 10.

3. Cal has allowed an average of 58.8 points over its last four games.

PREDICTION: Cal 72, Davidson 67