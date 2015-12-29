Cal 86, Davidson 60

Junior guard Jordan Mathews scored 22 points and freshman forward Ivan Rabb recorded a double-double, leading Cal to a resounding 86-60 victory over Davidson on Monday night at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, Calif.

Rabb had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and freshman forward Jaylen Brown had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Bears, who bounced back from a one-point loss to fifth-ranked Virginia.

Sophomore forward Peyton Aldridge had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats (8-3).

Cal (10-3) outscored Davidson 11-2 over the first 5:18 and took a 20-4 lead on a 3-pointer by junior guard Jabari Bird. The Golden Bears staged a 14-0 run to go up 45-18 and carried a 47-23 lead into the break.

The Wildcats cut the deficit to 19 early in the second half, but the Bears responded with a 13-0 run to take a 65-33 lead. Davidson got within 20 late in the game, but the Bears were never threatened.

Cal shot 52.5 percent from the field while holding Davidson to 31.3 percent shooting. The Bears also amassed a huge 47-28 advantage in rebounding and forced 18 turnovers. Davidson’s starters combined to make just 13 of 48 field-goal attempts.