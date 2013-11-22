Preview: Clemson vs. Davidson

With four consecutive wins to start the season under its belt, Clemson will try to keep the momentum in its favor when it takes on Davidson on Friday in the semifinals of the Charleston Classic. The Tigers defeated Temple 72-58 in front of a partisan crowd that got behind the team from its home state that should be present all weekend long. K.J. McDaniels had another monster game for Clemson, racking up 20 points and seven blocks for the second consecutive contest.

The Wildcats are looking to build on a little momentum of their own after picking up their first win of the year 94-82 over Georgia in the semifinals. Southern Conference Preseason Player of the Year De’Mon Brooks led the way with a team-high 21 as Davidson rolled over the Bulldogs. They’ll have to figure out a way to keep McDaniels and Landry Nnoko, who controlled the paint against Temple, from repeating that sort of performance in the semifinals.

ABOUT DAVIDSON (1-3): Brooks has delivered thus far for the Wildcats, leading the team with 18 points per game. Despite losing key contributors in Jake Cohen, Nic Cochran and JP Kuhlman, one thing hasn’t changed for Bob McKillop’s squad: Consistent free-throw shooting. The Wildcats led the nation at 79.5 percent from the line last season, and are off to a 75-for-93 (80.6 percent) start this year.

ABOUT CLEMSON (4-0): Temple coach Fran Dunphy summed it up succinctly after his team fell to the Tigers in the quarterfinals: “Clemson is a very good defensive basketball team.” That effort has been keyed by McDaniels, who has 19 blocks in the Tigers’ last three games. Against the Owls, McDaniels was helped offensively by Nnoko, who entered the game with just three points on the season before recording 10 to go with 15 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Clemson is 4-0 for the first time since 2009-10.

2. Davidson avoided its second 0-4 start in 25 seasons under coach Bob McKillop with the win.

3. The Tigers have yet to surrender 60 points in a game thus far this season.

PREDICTION: Clemson 70, Davidson 59