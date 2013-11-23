Clemson 85, Davidson 54: K.J. McDaniels turned heads again with a 22-point performance as the Tigers ran past the Wildcats in the semifinals of the Charleston Classic.

McDaniels was 8-for-9 from the field for Clemson (5-0), which advances to take on Massachusetts in Sunday’s tournament final. DaMarcus Harrison added 20 for the Tigers, who shot 61.1 percent from the field.

Southern Conference Preseason Player of the Year De’Mon Brooks led the Wildcats in scoring with 12 points despite missing the final 12 minutes after suffering a right leg injury. Brooks returned to the bench on crutches but never returned for Davidson (1-4), which faces New Mexico in the third-place game.

The Tigers raced out to a lead behind a perfect first half from McDaniels, who made 7-of-7 from the field (including two 3-pointers) and was 2-for-2 from the free-throw line. Eight of his 19 first-half points came during a 12-2 Clemson run, and the Tigers took a 43-33 lead to the break.

Davidson made the first basket after halftime, but never again got within single digits as Clemson went on a 31-5 run to turn the game into a rout. The Wildcats missed nine of 10 shots over that stretch.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Clemson reached the final the last time it played in the Charleston Classic, defeating Temple in 2008. … Davidson, which entered the game shooting 80.6 percent form the free-throw line was just 2-of-11. … Clemson still has not allowed an opponent to score more than 58 points.